Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Predictions for Virginia-Ohio State, Auburn-Arkansas, and More)

We have a loaded slate of college basketball games set to take place today, including a few fun games between ranked teams and one out-of-conference battle between Virginia and Ohio State.

With that many games, it can be tough to narrow down on a few to bet on. Thankfully, I'm here to help you out. As I always do in the Daily Dunk, I'm going to break down my top three bets for today's slate of games.

Best College Basketball Bets Today

Clemson +12.5 (-110) vs. Duke

Virginia -4.5 (-110) vs. Ohio State

Arkansas -6 (-110) vs. Auburn

Clemson vs. Duke Prediction

There's no doubt that Duke is the better team, but their metrics, compared to Clemson's, are too close to justify this big spread. For example, Duke ranks 15th in effective field goal percentage and third in effective field goal percentage. By comparison, Clemson ranks 74th and 21st in those two respective categories.

Clemson's perimeter defense will also play a big role in this game, staying within reach. The Tigers rank 36th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 30.4% from beyond the arc. That's important considering Duke ranks inside the top 100 in three-point shot rate.

Duke also has a slight turnover problem that may come back to haunt them when it comes to covering a big spread. The Blue Devils rank 138th in turnovers per possession, coughing it up on 15.9% of their possessions.

I'll take the points with the Tigers.

Pick: Clemson +12.5 (-110)

Ohio State vs. Virginia Prediction

Ohio State can match Virginia offensively, but the Buckeyes' lack of defense could come back to haunt them in this game. Ohio State ranks just 153rd in defensive efficiency, well below the Cavaliers, who come in at 28th in that metric.

One major area that could make a significant impact in this game is the offensive rebounding of Virginia. The Cavaliers rank fourth amongst all teams in offensive rebounding, and now they face an Ohio State team that ranks 223rd in defensive rebounding, grabbing just 70.4% of available boards.

If Virginia can play lockdown defense while earning extra scoring chances by grabbing offensive boards, the Cavaliers will win and cover this spread tonight.

Pick: Virginia -4.5 (-110)

Auburn vs. Arkansas Prediction

I've been betting against Auburn quite a bit lately, as I don't think the Tigers are as good as the betting market evaluates them, and I'm going to do the same thing in this spot tonight. Arkansas has been the far better team, despite getting blown out in the first meeting between these two teams.

Arkansas ranks 19th in effective field goal percentage and 122nd in defensive efficiency. Auburn ranks 120th and 255th in those two metrics.

The Razorbacks also do a great job of not turning the ball over, committing a turnover on just 12.6% of their possessions, which is the fifth-lowest mark in the country.

I'll lay the points with Arkansas in this one.

Pick: Arkansas -6 (-110)

