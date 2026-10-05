Arkansas Freshman 'Sleeping in the Gym' Ahead of Razorbacks Debut

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas freshman guard Abdou Toure hasn't needed much motivation to be in the gym this offseason after arriving to the Razorbacks as a highly touted 5-star signee.

In fact, the 6-foot-5, 215 pound wing has spent most of his time refining his game ahead of his college debut against Gonzaga later this month.

"I'll say I just become like a just a all-around better player," Toure said after Friday's Primetime at The Palace. "You know, just being in the gym 24/7, basically sleeping in the gym. You know, the these

coaches really help you grow your game and just grow your character and everything."

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari instructs his team during practice. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

That's encouraging for an Arkansas team that will depend heavily on its freshmen this season as coach John Calipari could have up to three of them come opening night against UA-Pine Bluff on Nov. 8.

For Toure, there is no promise of immediate playing time as Arkansas spent the offseason blending experience with young talent.

Although he missed out on being named a McDonald's All-American, he received numerous other accolades such as the Allen Iverson High School Player of the Year, and twice named Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year (2025, 2026).

An intriguing piece of coach Calipari's consensus No. 1 recruiting class, Toure brings the type of athleticism and versatility that won't keep him on the bench very long to start a game.

He averaged 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks during the Baha Mar Summer League.

Competition Driving Razorbacks

Just because he has all the talent, athleticism and coveted physical attributes NBA scouts and general managers desire, that doesn't mean it will translate to an immediate starting role or sixth man spot for Toure either.

The backcourt is going to be a crowded one as fellow freshman Jordan Smith Jr., JJ Andrews, junior shooting guard Jeremiah Wilkinson and Billy Richmond III will all be battling for rotational minutes with him.

What Calipari has done is Arkansas has enough depth that nearly every practice provides another opportunity for someone to separate himself.

Arkansas guards Jordan Smith, Jr. and Abdou Toure celebrate after made basket in 98-58 victory over Carleton University in Baha Mar Summer League. | Razorbacks MBB | X

That's created a locker room environment Toure believes is bringing the Razorbacks together ahead of what will be a highly competitive non-conference slate that features an exceptionally challenging slate of games against the likes of Virginia, Indiana, North Carolina, Arizona and Michigan State.

"I feel like our chemistry is just coming together and we're so competitive, like coach said, like every practice is competitive. Like, you know, every team just wants to win and we're just going to do whatever it takes to win."

Calipari's squad will have plenty of time to jockey themselves into position in exhibition play with Gonzaga (Oct. 28) and Memphis (Nov. 3) on deck inside Bud Walton Arena.

Finding minutes for everyone won't be easy, but earning them shouldn't be a problem. And for Toure, that's where all those hours in the gym start to pay off.

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