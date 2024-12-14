Arkansas Starts Well, Handles UCA in North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas finally cured its slow start woes against the Central Arkansas Bears at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock and picked up an 82-57 win. The Razorbacks jumped out to a 22-7 lead in the first 5 minutes of the game and never looked back.
Forward Adou Thiero dressed out but did not appear the game, coach John Calipari opted to start two big men for the first time. Both Jonas Aidoo and Trevon Brazile were part of the starting five. Both put in solid performances. Aidoo was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field with 13 points and four rebounds. Brazile was 4-for-6 with 11 points and seven rebounds.
The entire offense is slowly starting to come together. The Razorbacks shot 33-for-55 from the field (60%). Arkansas came into the game fifth in the SEC in three-point percentage at 36.5%. The Hogs went 9-for-20 (45%) from beyond the arc to continue its upward ascension. Arkansas was just 32.7 percent through the first five games of the season.
Boogie Fland led the way with 16 points and two threes. He also had a career-high nine assists and five steals, maintaining an active presence on both ends of the floor.
After nearly letting an 18-point lead slip in the second half against Michigan at Madison Square Garden, Arkansas took a 28-point lead into the break at halftime and never let the Bears back closer than 16 for the rest of the game.
The game took on a local flavor with former Farmington guard Layne Taylor scoring 13 points, the second-highest on the Bears, but it wasn't enough for the Bears to make a dent against Arkansas' length.
Arkansas will now return to face North Carolina A&T inside Bud Walton Arena 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.