All Hogs

Baylor Game Gives Davis Chance to Prove Himself for Hogs

Throughout the FAU transfer's career, he played his best during some of the biggest games, power conference opponents

Jacob Davis

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Johnell Davis looks inside against the Lipscomb Bisons in a game at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks guard Johnell Davis looks inside against the Lipscomb Bisons in a game at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. / Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks transfer guard Johnell Davis made his game known for what he did during March of 2023. He led FAU to the program's first Final Four appearance by averaging 16 points on 51% shooting and six rebunds per game.

An upset of Memphis led to upsets of Tennessee and Kansas State before losing to eventual runner-up San Diego State. Although, Davis wasn't able to lead his team to a similar amount of success last season, FAU still defeated Texas A&M (26 points), Illinois (19 points) and Arizona (35 points).

As he helps lead No. 16 Arkansas into a neutral site game against No. 8 Baylor, Davis will have a chance to continue his bounceback from a wrist injury which sidelined him during the offseason. He played well on both ends of the court against Lipscomb scoring 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting, six rebounds, one block and one steal in a team-high 36 minutes.

He showed a bit of rust during exhibition play but those games are perfect to for someone like Davis to get healthy. The Razorbacks will need him along with other star teammates to play at a high level in order to upset a strong Baylor squad.

Davis made over 41% of his three point attempts as a senior with the Owls last year which was one of the best rates of any player in the transfer portal. Arkansas struggled mightily against the Bisons Wednesday night from three point range and will need to be much better against the Bears Saturday evening.

Assistant coach Chuck Martin alluded to Arkansas' three point struggles are partly due to the ineffectiveness of Davis rebounding from injury.

"I think some of it is [Davis]," Martin said last week. "He has been out for quite some time prior to the Kansas game, so that was the first time that he really had any live competition. And then the TCU game was just his second game back. So he’s a guy on our team that’s very capable of making shots and he had been out for three weeks, so it’s going to take him some time to get his rhythm and find his rhythm."

HOGS FEED:

• Razorbacks have need for speed against Baylor Saturday night

• Angry No. 8 Bears lie in wait for No. 16 Razorbacks in Dallas

• Baylor Presents First Test for Calipari's Older Roster with Hogs

• Diving into Hogs' quarterback debate | 4th and 5 Podcast

• First game as Razorbacks coach gives Calipari goosebumps

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Jacob Davis
JACOB DAVIS

Home/Men's Basketball