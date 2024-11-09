Baylor Game Gives Davis Chance to Prove Himself for Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks transfer guard Johnell Davis made his game known for what he did during March of 2023. He led FAU to the program's first Final Four appearance by averaging 16 points on 51% shooting and six rebunds per game.
An upset of Memphis led to upsets of Tennessee and Kansas State before losing to eventual runner-up San Diego State. Although, Davis wasn't able to lead his team to a similar amount of success last season, FAU still defeated Texas A&M (26 points), Illinois (19 points) and Arizona (35 points).
As he helps lead No. 16 Arkansas into a neutral site game against No. 8 Baylor, Davis will have a chance to continue his bounceback from a wrist injury which sidelined him during the offseason. He played well on both ends of the court against Lipscomb scoring 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting, six rebounds, one block and one steal in a team-high 36 minutes.
He showed a bit of rust during exhibition play but those games are perfect to for someone like Davis to get healthy. The Razorbacks will need him along with other star teammates to play at a high level in order to upset a strong Baylor squad.
Davis made over 41% of his three point attempts as a senior with the Owls last year which was one of the best rates of any player in the transfer portal. Arkansas struggled mightily against the Bisons Wednesday night from three point range and will need to be much better against the Bears Saturday evening.
Assistant coach Chuck Martin alluded to Arkansas' three point struggles are partly due to the ineffectiveness of Davis rebounding from injury.
"I think some of it is [Davis]," Martin said last week. "He has been out for quite some time prior to the Kansas game, so that was the first time that he really had any live competition. And then the TCU game was just his second game back. So he’s a guy on our team that’s very capable of making shots and he had been out for three weeks, so it’s going to take him some time to get his rhythm and find his rhythm."