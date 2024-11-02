Razorbacks Help Unknown Ole Miss Receiver Equal SEC Record
When the SEC's best receiver couldn't play Saturday it seemed a determined Arkansas squad might have the edge it needed to upset No. 19 Ole Miss. Never was anything further from the truth.
After the 63-31 debacle that occurred at Razorback Stadium -- or a celebration with a bit of a coming-out party, depending on your point of view -- it seemed that Tre Harris might not actually be the SEC's best receiver. Or even the best on his own team. Another runnin' Reb made a claim for those crown, at least for a day.
Jordan Watkins was the guy the Hogs couldn't cover, couldn't keep track of, couldn't stop. The senior wideout combined with sensational Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart to shred the Arkansas secondary for a record five touchdown catches.
With 4:48 left in the third quarter, Watkins had an amazing 254 yards gained on eight catches (just nine targets) for a head-shaking 31.8 yards per grab. His TDs came on plays of 62, 66, 3, 11 and 62 yards.
By then, Ole Miss led 56-17. It was already 17 points more than the usually effective Razorback defense had allowed in a game all season, and that had come in double overtime at Oklahoma State.
Make no mistake. Ole Miss was incredibly impressive. But the Hogs were incredibly inept on defense. On offense, too, when it came to containing the Rebels' stellar defensive line that sacked UA quarterbacks eight times.
Meanwhile, the UA defense was exposed in ways that even LSU didn't while outscoring the Hogs 34-10 in Fayetteville two weeks ago. Arkansas bottled up Ole Miss' inept running game but couldn't harass Dart.
Rushing four and covering with seven didn't work. Blitzing forced Dart to get rid of the ball but that didn't work, either. Nothing worked as the Hogs (5-4 overall, 3-3 in the SEC) were embarrassed on a day they hoped for a sixth win that earns them a bowl bid.
Coach Sam Pittman has led his beloved Hogs to three bowl games in his first four tries. He'll still likely get there this year since Louisiana Tech (3-5) comes to Razorback Stadium November 23.
But the Hogs also host No. 7 Texas and travel to No. 25 Missouri, always a nemesis. Attaining a record of better than .500 in the regular season seems unlikely for Arkansas, although after hanging 58 points on Mississippi State it shows how week-to-week predictions make no sense.
Now the Hogs have a week to lick their wounds, get quarterback Taylen Green healthy again, and prepare for the talented Texas Longhorns, who've lost only to Georgia and enjoyed their bye this weekend.
The hated 'Horns invade Fayetteville in two weeks with playoff and national championship hopes on their minds. Arkansas has whipped the burnt orange boys the last two meetings, though, 40-21 in Fayetteville in 2021 and 31-7 in the 2014 Texas Bowl in Houston.
Arkansas' defense will have to show up in two weeks, a lot better than they did against Ole Miss and its triggerman. Dart, the SEC's leading passer, had a career-high 507 yards -- to go with six TD passes -- by the end of the third quarter.
Dart was the guy the Hogs had to contain to have a chance. They failed miserably while making Watkins look like the second coming of Jerry Rice; if you don't know that name, he's the greatest receiver in the history of the NFL.
Watkins will never challenge for that kind of glory but my, oh my, he had a game for the ages to silence a big Razorback Stadium crowd that had hope for an upset. Watkins' five TD catches tied the SEC record and set a school record.
Dart, the senior who transferred three seasons ago from Southern Cal, finished 25 of 31 for 515 yards, six TDs and no interceptions. His yards and TD tosses were both Ole Miss records and he became the second SEC player -- joining former Missouri QB Drew Lock -- to throw for at least 500 yards and six scores.
Ole Miss' fiery coach, Lane Kiffin, hopes his prolific passer saved a few darts for next week when the Rebs host No. 2 Georgia. It'll be the biggest game of the year for Ole Miss, unless the Rebels -- who'll be an underdog -- somehow go crazy again against a stingy Georgia defense.
That tilt will have playoff implications because Ole Miss (7-2 overall, 3-2 in the SEC) can't lose again and get to the playoffs. When Saturday's action began, Georgia was still the odds-on favorite to win the SEC and earn a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Arkansas was a 7.5-point underdog to Ole Miss but history screamed the Hogs had a good chance to win. They were 13-2 in all games played between the schools in Fayetteville and hadn't lost since 2008, having won the last five.
Hog fans had hope after trailing just 7-3 at the end of the first quarter, UA points coming on an impressive 55-yard field goal by Mathew Shipley. An injury to the Razorbacks' leader, QB Taylen Green, sucked the air out of the stadium and Ole Miss stepped into the void to take charge.
Dart threw a 4-yard TD pass to burly but athletic tight end Dae'Quan Wright for a 14-3 lead. Green made a gutsy return to the huddle but two quick three-and-outs by the UA offense left the Hogs with just 55 yards in offense at that point and 60 yards lost in penalties.
Then, Watkins went to work, catching a 62-yard TD and a 66-yarder in a span of 2:03 on the game clock. It was 28-3 but Green led a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive -- 61 coming on two passes to tight end Luke Hasz and a 43-yarder to Anthony Armstrong.
Amazingly, the defense forced a punt and Arkansas threatened again but two sacks killed the drive and Shipley missed left from 45 yards. Ho hum, another Dart to Watkins TD pass made it 35-10 at halftime and sent more than a few Razorback rooters back to their tailgate to drown their sorrows.
Kiffin, who loves attention, will get after scoring 63 on the Hogs. While he and Dart look ahead to hosting Georgia, the Hogs and Pittman will rest, regroup and try to emotionally recover from the Rebel rout.