Angry No. 8 Bears Lie in Wait for No. 16 Razorbacks in Dallas
Baylor is ranked No. 8 in the preseason AP poll — that's eight spots higher than Arkansas — for several reasons but none more than VJ Edgecombe, a sensational freshman guard. In every mock draft my computer went to, he's predicted the be the No. 4 pick in the next NBA draft.
Edgecombe played like it was his first college game earlier this week, as did most of his older teammates, when Baylor was routed Monday at No. 6 Gonzaga, 101-63. Lest you think it was simply a second-half slaughter, the halftime score was 49-30.
Bears coach Scott Drew, like Arkansas' Hall of Fame coach John Calipari, isn't used to such a beatdown. Expect closer when Baylor and the Razorbacks square off tonight at 6:30 p.m. in Dallas' American Airlines Center, home of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.
Calipari knows what Drew went through at Gonzaga, and it was like a bad memory from two years ago when his No. 4 Kentucky team traveled to Spokane, Wash. The No. 2 Bulldogs romped to a 16-point halftime lead and coasted to victory by the same margin.
"We were down big at half," Calipari remembered. "We came back, made a little game of it, but they just ran us into the dust." So he knows how the Bears feel, and how they're determined to play their best against Arkansas.
"So you understand what we're walking into," Calipari said after his Hogs topped Lipscomb 76-60 Wednesday night. "(Baylor is) going to have a week of practice where they're doing loose ball drills, charge drills. Man, it's going to be a rough house of competitive teams that are going after each other (in Dallas tonight)."
After trouncing No. 1 Kansas 85-69 and losing to unheralded TCU 66-65 in a pair of exhibitions, Calipari figures squaring off against talented Baylor is good for his squad.
"We need that right now. Let's keep learning. Kansas, TCU, now this," he said. The Hogs' talented young team needs to find consistency, especially when faced with new tactics by different teams.
Calipari said Wednesday that he hadn't watched the Baylor-Gonzaga game because it started so late on TV but that he would "and figure out what (Gonzaga coach) Mark Few did. I think he probably just was running (Baylor) to death. Got some easy baskets."
As for the Bears, the Hogs' coach figures, "They're probably in the same boat as we are. Trying to figure out, collectively, how do we do this together? How do you really play for your teammate? How do you make the game easy for each other?"
Both teams will find out a little more about themselves tonight. But only one will go home a winner.