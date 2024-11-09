Baylor Presents First Test for Calipari's Older Roster with Hogs
DALLAS — Arkansas coach John Calipari preached that the one thing that would change in his tenure at Arkansas is that his roster would be older. The days of playing five or six freshman were over.
"We’re playing against a team and the guy is waving to his two kids in the stands," Calipari said in October. You’re just saying, ‘This got a little old now, what are we doing here?’ So, to say you’re going to do it with 18-19 year olds 24 and 25 year olds, you got to make that adjustment."
Arkansas' D1 experience is actually lower on his Razorback roster compared to his last team at Kentucky. The 2023-24 team had an average of 1.76 years, while this year the Hogs have an average of 1.61.
Of course, that is skewed by the three true freshmen who did not play against Lipscomb. Casmir Chavis, Jaden Karuletwa and Ayden Kelley are all players who Calipari was upfront about not being contributors to the team unless an unforeseen circumstance occurred. The Razorbacks only play three true freshman, Boogie Fland, Billy Richmond and Karter Knox.
However, Baylor still presents a massive experience gap. The Bears have an average D1 experience level of 2.77 years, exactly one year above the national average of 1.77.
Of the six players that played at least 20 minutes for coach Scott Drew in the opener against Gonzaga, only two were freshman. Forward VJ Edgecombe, who was recently projected as a top-5 draft pick by Bleacher Report, and guard Robert Wright III were the only first-year players that saw extended playing time.
The rest of the roster is where the experience gap really starts to show. Zvonimir Ivisic, despite being classified as a sophomore, only played half a season last year. Jonas Aidoo, one of only two seniors part of the rotation, was limited to just 7 minutes as he returns from injury.
Contrast that to Baylor, the other four players are at least juniors. Guard Jeremy Roach and forward Norchad Omier are both in their fifth year after transferring from Duke and Miami respectively. Guard Jayden Nunn is a senior transfer from VCU. Forward Josh Ojianwuna is a junior.
Baylor will test if Calipari has adapted enough to the older nature of college basketball. Tipoff between the two teams is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday from American Airlines Arena in Dallas. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.