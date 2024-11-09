All Hogs

Razorbacks Have Need For Speed Against Baylor on Saturday Night

Razorbacks thrive in transition, Baylor keenly aware as pair of ranked teams face off in Dallas

Curtis Wilkerson

Arkansas Razorbacks DJ Wagner drives to the basket against the Lipscomb Bisons at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.
Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has looked its best when using its speed and athleticism to play fast in transition, and Baylor is keenly aware ahead of Saturday's matchup in Dallas.

Through a three-game sample size — two exhibitions and Wednesday's 76-60 win over Lipscomb — the Razorbacks have looked like a work in progress in the half court but a well-oiled machine on the run.

No. 16 Arkansas (1-0) has averaged 17.7 fast break points per game, which would have ranked in the top five nationally last season, but coach John Calipari wants to see his team push the pace even more.

"We’re a pretty good finishing team," Calipari said. "We are, but you’ve got to get it flying, up and down. Especially if you’re not making threes. You’ve got to get some baskets somewhere."

When Baylor coach Scott Drew looks at Arkansas' roster, he knows the Bears (0-1) have their work cut out to contain the Razorbacks in the open floor.

Razorbacks guard Adou Thiero bringing the ball upcourt in an exhibition matchup with Kansas
Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images

"Their perimeter speed and guard speed along with their frontline athleticism makes them a great team to get stops, get out in transition and make it a long night for the opponent," Drew said.

"We have to make sure we are not letting them live in transition."

Arkansas has made up for poor three-point shooting by being disruptive and turning defense to offense on a regular basis.

Against Kansas, TCU and Lipscomb, the Razorbacks have forced 44 turnovers that they have converted into 53 points on the other end.

In Monday's 101-63 loss to Gonzaga, a dozen Baylor turnovers became 17 points for the Zags. Valuing the basketball will be a top-priority against Arkansas.

"We have to take care of the basketball, we have to get good shots, we have to offensive rebound," Drew said. "If you don't do those, then you don't even set up your defense.

"If you don't set up your defense, then they are really, really good. When you set up your defense, it gives you a chance to at least get stops. Their speed and athleticism, if you don't take care of the basketball, there is no defense for 1-on-1 fast breaks."

Arkansas and Baylor are set for a 6:30 p.m. tip from the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Published
Curtis is in his fifth year on the beat covering Arkansas basketball, football, baseball and recruiting. Prior to his time in Fayetteville, he spent eight years coaching basketball at the small-college level in Illinois and spent two years contributing as a scout and recruiting analyst with Prep Hoops. He holds a bachelor's degree in Athletic Training and a master's in Administration.

