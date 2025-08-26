Calipari, Arkansas Razorbacks staff close to hitting road to recruit
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Second-year Arkansas coach John Calipari may be lining up on-campus visits, but he knows the importance of reciprocating by making off-campus visits of his own.
So far in his class of 2026 recruiting, Calipari has scheduled six official visits (dates for five are known publicly) with high caliber 2026 prospects set to trek to Fayetteville in the coming weeks and months.
The first of those visits will take place this weekend before the calendar turns the page from August to September (see visit list below).
But the recruiting game doesn't mean idly standing by waiting for the talent to come to you.
That's why once the next NCAA sanctioned "recruiting period" opens on Sept. 3 (Wednesday of next week), Calipari and his Razorbacks assistant coaches will hit the road, criss-crossing the continental U.S. with stops on both coasts and places in between.
Calipari got off to a great start in his 2026 recruiting by securing a 5-star commitment from in-state stud JaShawn "JJ" Andrews (6-6 wing, Little Rock Christian Academy, national No. 4-rated, 5-star prospect).
He took his UA OV back in late December 2024, but prior to that and after his commitment Calipari and his staff traveled to visit Andrews on his high school campus as well watch him compete at various grassroots basketball events and elite camps.
It is highly likely, if not certain, that Calipari and staffers will hit the road as soon as next week to see a host of priority recruiting targets representing the classes of 2026, 2027, and 2028.
That should include the following 2026 recruits who have either lined up Arkansas OVs or are in the final stages of scheduling them.
• Aug. 29-31 Caleb Holt (6-5 guard, Prolific Prep, native of Huntsville, Ala., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 12-14 Arafan Diane (7-0 center, Iowa United Prep, native of Guinea, national No. 6, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 20-21 Jordan Smith, Jr. (6-2 combo guard, Fairfax, Va., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 26-28 Tay Kinney (6-2 guard, Overtime Elite, native of Newport, Ky., national No. 12, 5-star prospect)
• Oct. 3-5 Cole Cloer (6-7 small forward / wing, native of Hillsborough, N.C., national Top 25 prospect)
• Dates TBA (already finalized) Abdou Toure (6-6 wing, Notre Dame high school in West Haven, Conn., national No. 20, 5-star prospect)
• Dates TBD Baba Oladotun (6-10 combo forward, Siler Springs, Md., national Top 10, 5-star prospect)
• Dates TBD Chase Foster (6-8 forward, Baltimore, Md., national No. 38, 4-star prospect)