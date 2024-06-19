Calipari Compares New Arkansas Recruiting Philosophy to Legendary Coach
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari is ready to turn a new leaf at Arkansas.
While still not entirely on board with the chaos of the transfer portal and everybody being a free agent at the end of every year, he has looked to emulate a legendary coach. Dean Smith, who coached at North Carolina for 36 years from 1961-97 is the catalyst for Calipari's roster construction shift.
"Back in the day a guy named Coach Smith recruited for 10, 11 and 12 (the last three roster spots on the team)," Calipari said in an interview on the Dan Patrick Show. "Recruited specifically for that spot. Now, there may be injuries. The guy may be better than everybody thought, but he's being recruited for 10,11 and 12."
Calipari's done just that with his chosen nine so far with one returner (Trevon Brazile), five transfers (Adou Thiero, Zvonimir Ivisic, Johnell Davis, Jonas Aidoo and DJ Wagner) and three freshmen (Boogie Fland, Karter Knox and Billy Richmond). It is a stark contrast to his final year at Kentucky, where he carried eight freshmen on the roster for an average age of just 19.4 years old, something Calipari conceded was unsustainable moving forward.
"The playpen we are in, how can we have the best toys?" Calipari said. "I can't take seven freshman until these rules change. Last year, our team's average age was 19.4. The team we played against, and teams we played against were 24, 23. We played against 26-year-olds."
With three freshman already on the roster, it seems Calipari is hinting the final three roster spots will be filled by more experienced players without the name recognition of the nine that are already on the roster.
"We've got nine on scholarship." Calipari said. " We're adding 10, 11, 12. They'll be good players. It doesn't mean they can't beat somebody out."
It remains to be seen who Calipari has in mind in a throwback new-school approach that is borrowed from one of the greatest coaches of all time. A clear shift in philosophy from his final years at Kentucky.
