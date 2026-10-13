Missouri vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7

The Missouri Tigers added another impressive win to their resume in Week 6, beating the Texas A&M Aggies by a score of 27-6.

They now have a chance for a statement win on Saturday, which would put them firmly in the conversation for the College Football Playoffs. The Tigers are set to take on the No. 9-ranked Ole Miss Rebels, who are coming off a 52-17 win against Vanderbilt.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 7 SEC showdown.

Missouri vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Missouri +6.5 (-114)

Ole Miss -6.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Missouri +180

Ole Miss -220

Total

OVER 58.5 (-106)

UNDER 58.5 (-114)

Missouri vs. Ole Miss How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 17

Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SEC Stadium

Missouri record: 5-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Ole Miss record: 4-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Missouri vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

Missouri is 3-1 against the spread in its last four games against Ole Miss

Missouri is 3-3 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 3-3 in Missouri's last six games

Ole Miss is 2-3 against the spread this season

The OVER is 3-2 in Ole Miss games this season

Missouri vs. Ole Miss Key Player to Watch

Austin Simmons, QB - Missouri Tigers

Austin Simmons is a big reason for Missouri's success so far this season. He has completed 64.8% of passes for 1,434 yards, 14 touchdowns, and just one interception. Now, he gets to play against his former school. He served as the backup at Ole Miss in both 2024 and 2025.

Missouri vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Best Bet

It's time to give Missouri some respect. The Tigers are 14th in the nation in net adjusted EPA per play and 19th in net yards per play. By comparison, Ole Miss ranked 44th and 36th in those two metrics.

Missouri is a balanced team, sporting strong units on both sides of the ball. The aspect of the Rebels that will ultimately hold them back is their defense. Ole Miss has one of the worst defenses amongst the power conferences, ranking 91st in opponent success rate and 100th in opponent adjusted EPA per play.

Missouri already pulled off the upset against a different team with a good offense but bad defense when they took down the Gators two weeks ago, so I see no reason why they can't pull off the upset again this week.

Keep the points, give me Missouri to win this game outright.

Pick: Missouri +180 via FanDuel

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