Calipari Goal for Hogs Stirs Memories of Arkansas Legends
John Calipari has always pushed the pace. His teams always look to run. But no matter how fast his Razorbacks play, no matter how well they shoot on a given night, no way they break the Arkansas scoring record.
Only way that could ever happen is if the opponent wants to shoot within about 10 seconds every trip down the court. That was the case when the U.S. International Gulls came to Barnhill Arena -- the fabled forerunner to palatial Bud Walton Arena -- back on December 9, 1989.
Who was U.S. International? The nation's fourth-highest scoring team at 97.8 points per game didn't waste any time putting up a shot. Problem was, the Gulls surrendered 102 per outing. Of the country's 292 teams, they were 291 in points allowed.
The Gulls were, literally, defenseless against an elite Arkansas team. Coach Nolan Richardson's fifth Razorback squad reached the Final Four in Denver that season and was led by a trio of future pros, then an elite sophomore group: Todd Day, Lee Mayberry and Oliver Miller.
That team played as fast as any in Arkansas history. In fact, the 1990 Hogs' scoring average (95.6) is second in school history, behind the MayDay team the next season (99.6). Can Calipari's Hogs threaten those numbers? No way, not this season.
But, like the UA teams during Richardson's golden era that spanned 1989-95, their offense will often be fueled by defensive pressure that causes turnovers and leads to easy buckets. More than that, it's looking ahead and passing ahead in every situation.
Which brings us back to the Gulls, who excelled at not letting the basketball hit the floor. Pass the ball, don't dribble. The ball moves quicker on passes, creating easier shots -- and that applies to fast breaks and half-court situations.
"The ball has to be thrown ahead," Calipari said in his post-game press conference following Wednesday's 76-60 win over Lipscomb, a team that tried to slow the pace. Arkansas had 23 fast-break points against the Bisons and 25 points off turnovers.
Calipari was happy with those stats, especially since he emphasized that in practice following the Hogs' exhibition loss to TCU, a 66-65 slog-fest played in Fort Worth, Texas. Arkansas had only 14 fast-break points and nine off turnovers against the Frogs. The Hogs forced just eight turnovers by TCU, 19 by Lipscomb.
"The ball has to be thrown ahead, and after TCU, that’s all we worked on," Calipari said. "One guy didn’t throw it ahead (against Lipscomb), I subbed him."
Then Coach Cal went into his pattern of recreating his conversation with one of his players:
"Why didn’t you throw it to the guy?
"He has to come back."
"No, he doesn’t. He doesn’t. His man is there, just throw it to him. I don’t want him to come back because it slows us down. I want him to be running that way, and if the guy’s too close, go the other way and throw it to the other guy.
"But throw it up the court."
This ain't rocket science. Easiest hoops come when there's little or no defense. Beat the other guys down the floor and shoot layups or thrill the crowd with monster dunks that become ESPN highlights.
Plus, as Calipari said, "We’re a pretty good finishing team. ... but you’ve got to get it flying, up and down. Especially if you’re not making 3s. You’ve got to get some baskets somewhere. Offensive rebound. Throw it to the post. Driving. I went to one of my old-school things we worked on this week, opening up the court and let’s play a little bit that way."
That leads to his dribble-drive offense, which the Hogs did often -- whether it was Nelly Davis, Karter Knox, Boogie Fland or others. But, lack of movement then led to a few turnovers, which didn't please the boss Hog.
"We’re just too good for that," he said. "We’ve got too many good players." Which is exactly why they need to push the pace.
Get those aforementioned guards plus D.J. Wagner and forwards like Adou Thiero, Billy Richmond, Trevon Brazile, Jonas Aidoo and Zvonimir Ivišić in transition and these Hogs could be a fast-paced nightmare for any opponent.