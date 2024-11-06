Sam Pittman Provides Key Injury Updates Ahead of Texas Game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman provided injury updates for both quarterback Taylen Green and running back Ja'Quinden Jackson ahead of the Razorbacks second bye week.
The open date comes at a perfect time. Pittman casts doubt on their availability if the game was this Saturday instead of next week.
"I don’t know if either one of them would be able to play if we were playing Saturday," Pittman said on the SEC Teleconference Call.
Green is nursing a sprained knee that he sustained in first half of the 63-31 loss against Ole Miss Saturday.
Backup Malachi Singleton relieved Green and scored 21 of the Hogs' 31 points in mostly garbage time with Ole Miss opting to play mostly second-string players on defense for the final 30 minutes.
Jackson has missed two straight games with an ankle injury and only had five carries the week before against LSU and has dealt with a myriad of injuries since transferring to Arkansas including cramps.
"I think we still have to wait until probably a Monday of next week to see exactly where we’re at with those two guys," Pittman said. "They were out in the walkthrough yesterday, but I don’t know that they’ll be available really for practice today."
Arkansas will have until Oct.16 to try and get back to full strength. Kickoff at home against Texas, who debuted at No.6 in the first-ever College Football Playoff rankings under the 12-team format, is scheduled for 11 a.m. from Razorback Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.