Razorback Fans Shouldn't Pay Much Notice to Texas Receiver Off Team
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If things hold for Arkansas' game with Texas next weekend, nothing is shaping up the best way possible. The Longhorns won't be shaking any rust from a bye week playing a trap game against Florida this week.
We're in the news blackout that goes with bye weeks these days. The only time we'll hear from Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman this week was Wednesday at the rather tame SEC Teleconference. Apparently they don't want the distractions to take away from preparations for Texas, which is already got people talking.
This time it's not particularly positive from the Hogs' point of view. Even after word came out this week the Longhorns had "parted ways" with wide receiver Johntay Cook II. That's another way of saying they kicked him off the team for some reason or the other.
Usually, there would be an air of hope around something like that. Not this time. Razorback fans are well aware they just gave up an SEC record five touchdowns and 259 yards in receiving to Ole Miss' No. 2 receiver last weekend in a 63-31 loss. The game really wasn't that close.
Arkansas coaches are either scrambling trying to come up with solutions or trying to convince themselves that game was just one of those things. Hoping the other team has an off days probably isn't the greatest plan in the world.
Especially against Texas who is in a battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff. After a big loss to Georgia, falling flat against the Razorbacks wouldn't be good if he made that final dozen teams.