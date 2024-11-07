No More Drama: Ivisic Fully Focused on Basketball for Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas center Zvonimir Ivisic's first season of college basketball was full of chaos. The Lexington Herald Leader reported last November that Ivisic has played for a Montenegro-based professional team that threatened to put his eligibility in question before his college career even started.
What ensued was a 3 month process of trying to get through NCAA red tape, complete with Kentucky fans putting a billboard outside the NCAA Eligibility Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Ivisic was finally cleared to play in late January and made his debut January 20 with Kentucky. He played in just 176 total minutes across 15 games, just 11.7 minutes per game.
Now with Arkansas and going through a full offseason with the Razorbacks, Ivisic feels free from the chaos a year ago. He also made his first career start in Arkansas' 76-60 over Lipsomb, finishing the game with 12 points, which all came in the second half.
"Last year was kind of weird and hard," Ivisic said. "I had a full summer, I had a full preseason. It’s amazing to get better every day without worrying about playing. You know I’m getting ready for a season, I know I’ll be ready."
Listed at 7-2, the rest of the Razorbacks are still getting used to playing with Ivisic's unique skill set.
"Don’t throw a spinner," coach John Calipari said about passing to Ivisic. "Throw it up high. Then he physically bent over, moved the guy, got to the rim — he’s really skilled. He’s got to want to play rough."
With Jonas Aidoo still not back at full strength, scoring just two points in 7 minutes against Lipscomb, expect Ivisic to continue to play a key role.
"That’s what we want Z to do," guard Johnell Davis said. "Dominate in the post and just be the dawg that he is. "
Arkansas faces its toughest test yet against No. 8 Baylor inside American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.