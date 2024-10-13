Calipari Leaves Arkansas for Really Quick Pittsburgh Gig
Never say John Calipari doesn't care about other people. Arkansas' basketball coach proved again this weekend that he will go the extra mile to do a favor and advance the game of basketball, especially in a place that means the most to him.
Calipari had an incredibly hectic weekend while flying to Pittsburgh to aid a friend and lecture 200 high school coaches Sunday morning. That all happened in between events hosted by Calipari and the Arkansas basketball team in Hot Springs and Pine Bluff.
Following Saturday's first half of the Razorbacks' Tip-Off Tour in Hot Springs, Cal flew to his hometown of Pittsburgh, lectured for 45 minutes at the clinic on Sunday morning, then flew back for Sunday afternoon's event in Pine Bluff.
The Tip-Off Tour was highlighted by the Hogs giving away 6,000 pairs of basketball shoes to kids in need.
Cal apparently arrived in Pittsburgh late on Saturday, got to see his high school and college coaches and his aunt on Sunday morning. He was the first to lecture at the clinic that began at 10:30 a.m. (Pittsburgh is Eastern time) and immediately left the gym an hour later to head back to his commitment in Pine Bluff.
The 65-year-old Calipari surely tested his endurance but had to be comforted by giving so many people -- thousands of fans in Central Arkansas and coaches who serve kids in the Pittsburgh area -- the benefit of his time and knowledge.
Joining Calipari as guest speakers were Gonzaga's Mark Few, Pitt’s Jeff Capel, Duquesne’s Dru Joyce III, Robert Morris’ Andrew Toole and Hall of Famer Bob Hurley, father of college coaches Danny and Bobby Hurley.
Calipari made the trip at the behest of Thomas Tull, an entrepreneur who lives in Pittsburgh and is a supporter of USA basketball and board member for the Basketball Hall of Fame.
In a Pittsburgh-Post Gazette story by Abby Schnable, Tull, who is part owner of the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers, said, “Everyone who was part of this event knows the deep impact basketball can have on a young boy or girl’s life. We were honored that they were willing to come and spend their Sunday with us to strengthen basketball in Pittsburgh.”
Calipari spoke for 45 minutes about his offensive schemes and principals, using the entire court to demonstrate. As he walked from the gym to his car to leave and return to Arkansas, Calipari told Schnable:
“Thomas , who I believe is doing a lot to pick up basketball in this area, he asked me. It was an easy ‘yes,’ Calipari said in his talk. "And I get a chance to come home. So I saw my high school coach and my college coach, Joe DeGregorio, Bill Sacco, this morning. Then I saw my aunt, I got to spend time with her, and now I go back. But Thomas, he's doing good stuff, and I think all of us are here because he asked us to be here.”
Calipari, who has won a national championship and is a Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, is in his first year as Arkansas' coach and has the entire state excited about what he might accomplish.
No matter how many games he wins, it's the lives he touches that matter most. That will obviously be his players and their families that benefit from his coaching and the millions they earn from NBA contracts that create generational wealth.
But it's also the often unknown time he spends. The Tip-Off Tour was highly publicized and will benefit lots of kids and fans and touch their hearts with a memory they'll never forget. The time he spent in Pittsburgh will help others help kids and that can never be measured by money.