Arkansas, Oklahoma State Series Preview
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas wraps up its fall schedule with its first and only matchup against a team other than themselves. The Razorbacks take on Oklahoma State in a two-game series. Friday's game will be a traditional nine-inning game. Saturday's game will consist of two five-inning games with a brief break between the two games.
Here are three things to know before the two teams play at Baum-Walker Stadium
Familiar Foes:
Although the two teams are not on rach other's regular season schedule, the Razorbacks will play the Cowboys for the fourth straight season. Arkansas leads the all-time series 47-25, but Oklahoma State won the most recent meeting, a 2-1 14-inning marathon in the 2024 College Baseball Series in the longest game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Many of the faces from that game Razorback fans will recognize for 2025. Second baseman Aidan Meola, who's game-tying double in the bottom of the ninth knotted the score at 1, is back. You can view the full Cowboys roster here.
Former Razorback Returns:
Outfielder Jayson Jones spent two seasons with the Razorbacks before transferring to Oklahoma State. Across his two seasons, he appeared in 43 games with 32 starts and was part of the outfield mix last year. In 118 career at-bats with the Hogs, Jones slashed .195/.345/.390 with six homers and 23 RBIs.
"I think some of the guys have obviously stayed in touch with him." coach Dave Van Horn said. "I think he’s battling for that third base spot over there. I don’t know if he’s their starter, I don’t know his situation but he’s at Oklahoma State. Hopefully things go well for him his junior year."
New-Look Razorback Offense
Van Horn didn't mince words. He believes his offense is in a much better spot than it was in 2023, when the Hogs finished outside the top-10 in a 14-team conference in most offensive categories as a team. Arkansas has revamped the lineup with the additions of transfers third baseman Brent Iredale, first baseman Kuhio Aloy, centerfielder Charles Davalan and left fielder Logan Maxwell, among others.
"We can still hit home runs," Van Horn said. "We’ve got power. We’ve got athletes. I feel like with most of the lineups we can put out there we’re going to be a lot better equipped to score runs."
First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday and the series will conclude with the doubleheader Saturday starting at noon. The games will not be televised or streamed.