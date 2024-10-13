Arkansas Reloads With New Arms Ahead of 2025 Season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas lost its entire starting rotation and a few key contributors from the 2024 historic pitching staff that saw former ace Hagen Smith set the school single-season record in strikeouts (161) and the team set a new record for strikeouts as a staff (706).
A little bit of regression might have been expected, maybe even accepted after such historic heights. However, under coach Dave Van Horn and pitching coach Matt Hobbs, the staff may be deeper this year than it was last year. After beating the Oklahoma State Cowboys 8-1 Friday night in a nine-inning game, the Hogs split a pair of five-inning games with the Cowboys Saturday.
In the second game, which the Hogs won 7-1, four of the five pitchers that held the Cowboys to just one unearned run were true freshman. Steele Eaves, Tag Andrews, Luke Williams and Lance Davis are all getting their first taste of college baseball.
This was following a pair of impressive young arms Friday, where Carson Wiggins, younger brother of former Razorback pitcher Jaxson Wiggins hit 101 miles per hour with his fastball in a clean inning that included a strikeout. Left hander Cole Gibler, who is second on the team in strikeouts in scrimmages (16), according to unofficial stats kept by the media, finished his fall with a 1-2-3 inning with two punchouts.
It wasn't just any lineup either, most of the starters for game 2 were familiar faces to Razorback fans when the two teams squared off in 2023 in Arlington, Texas.
Outside of the 26 pitchers that the Razorbacks put on the mound, there are even more pitchers slowly trying to make their way back from injury. Right hander Aiden Jimenez, a transfer from Oregon State, is recovering a partial UCL tear, but should be back at some point during the regular season.
Coach Van Horn also provided some encouraging news on lefty Hunter Dietz, who posseses a high-octane fastball in the upper-90s. Fans gotta a quick glimpse of him last year after he made two appearences and pitched one inning before suffering an elbow injury. Van Horn confirmed that as of now, he is on track to be ready for the spring and will be a "huge part of our staff" in 2025.
Arkansas fall ball is now over. The team will not practice together again until the spring. Opening day against Washington State is scheduled for 3 p.m Feb. 14