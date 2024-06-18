Five-Star Will Visit Calipari, Razorbacks a Second Time
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari has Arkansas recruiting the 2025 and 2026 classes heavily for the next great college prospects. Now they are getting a second visit from Meleek Thomas, who recently reset his recruitment following the coaching carousel which included Calipari's move to the Razorbacks.
The 6-5, 175-pound shooting guard will officially visit the Hogs on June 25-27. He'll be at UConn this week beginning June 19-21. Thomas is coming off an impressive outing at Pangos where he recorded a near triple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists last week.
Indiana is in the running for an official but nothing has been announced at this point. His hometown school, Pittsburg, were heavily involved in his recruitment early on but things have stalled out recently after Thomas' transfer to Overtime Elite. The Panthers will likely receive a visit from him at some point this summer. He is a consensus 5-star and is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the country by two of the four major recruiting services. Rivals evaluation pushed him to No. 5 overall recently while 247sports slots him as No. 9 in its ranking.
Thomas' game has an "old school" feel to it with the ability to score at all three levels offensively. He is creative with the ball in his hands and plays stellar defense. While at Lincoln Park in Midland Pennsylvania, he averaged over 19 points per game with eight rebounds, five assits and four steals last season.
Mentioned earlier, Thomas announced he will play for Overtime Elite as a senior where he can refine his skills and develop as a basketball player. He'll be given the opportunity to perfect his craft on a daily basis without having the stress of school. The Razorbacks signed OTE alum Karter Knox during the 2024 recruiting cycle. Calipari is very familiar with the program and has a pipeline built-in for continued success in the future.
HOGS FEED:
• LSU lawsuit raises question about Arkansas coaches
• Razorbacks lose first key piece of offseason
• SEC mascot quiz: With Texas, Oklahoma added, do you know the names of all the league's mascots?
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook