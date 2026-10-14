Calipari: 'No Idea' What To Expect From Hogs, But 'I'm Loving What I'm Seeing'

FAYETTEVILLE — John Calipari doesn't like to compare the talent level of his rosters, nor does he like to place expectations on his teams.

The 2026-27 Razorbacks, he says, can't be predicted by anyone.

"I'm loving what I'm seeing," Calipari said Wednesday at SEC Media Days. "But for anybody to predict this team, you're crazy. You have no — I don't have an idea. Will we be good? Will we be real good? Will we be bad? I don't know yet, because when you're talking 17 and 18 and some 19-year-olds, how are they going to react when they get punched in the mouth? Don't know yet.

"How are they going to react if they're not playing the minutes they want to play? Don't know yet. I told the story, I had Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander]. Wasn't starting Shai. Called him in my office and said, 'You should be starting, but I like this rotation.' He said, 'Coach, I trust you.' He walked out of my office. Two games later, I started him, and the rest is history. But that's the kind of kids that make it. The ego stuff doesn't play a part of it. This team is coming together, though, pretty good."

Still, there's a reason the Hogs were picked to finish third in the SEC — their highest preseason ranking under Calipari. Arkansas brought in the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, which included the likes of Jordan Smith Jr., JJ Andrews, Abdou Toure, Ilia Frolov, Maper Maker, Davion Thompson, Caleb Ourigou and Miika Muurinen. Add in returnees in Billy Richmond III and Paulo Semedo, as well as experienced transfers in Cooper Bowser and Jeremiah Wilkinson.

"We have three seven footers and three 6-foot-11 players, so we have size and length," Calipari said. "But you also have a Billy, a JJ. Jeremiah is a terrific athlete, by the way, and he's been really good.... last year we were really fast. I hate to tell you, this team may be faster, but the other team's going to say, if you let them get out and run, they're going to score it well. So we're going to have to figure out - how about this - how to play in the halfcourt."

Calipari said he had to change some things up at Tuesday's practice, including playing in the halfcourt because it didn't fit his players.

Once Calipari does find a scheme that fits this team, however, the SEC should beware.

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