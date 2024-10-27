Calipari's Passionate Plea to Razorback Veteran
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari could barely finish his sentence before pounding the table for more emphasis. The table vibrated for all in the press room to hear — guard Johnell Davis must remember one thing.
"You better shoot," Calipari said about Davis. "Every open shot you have, I don’t care if they go in. You have to shoot. This team wants you to shoot. Shoot the ball."
Davis did that to an extent. He only played 25 of the 40 minutes in Arkansas' 85-69 win over Kansas in the first of two exhibitions, scoring five points and going 2-for-9 from the field.
Calipari was still pleased with what he saw out of Davis, albeit with plenty of things to work on. Davis had been sidelined in practice with an undisclosed injury after a fall, according to him at SEC Media Days.
"Nelly did some really good stuff defensively and came up with [loose] balls," Calipari said. "He’s a veteran and he’s tough. He can make a three. He tried to do some other stuff. He had three turnovers. You don’t need to do that."
Davis has the the most impressive resume on the team, being the only player on the team with Final Four experience after making the run with the 2022-23 Florida Atlantic Owls. He also shot a career high 41.4% from beyond the arc in his final season with the Owls.
While Calipari needs the rest of the team to get up to speed with physicality and pace, Davis is the one constant in the rotation.
"Nelly's [Davis] is going to play because he fights," Calipari said. "He's a battler. He’s going to play."
Arkansas plays its final scrimmage against TCU 7 p.m. Friday from Fort Worth, Texas. There is no streaming.