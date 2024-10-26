Unheralded Positions Play Key Role in Hogs' Blowout Win
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Running back Braylen Russell and the rest of the Arkansas running attack will get most of the glory in the Razorbacks 58-25 win over Mississippi State.
The rushing attack managed 359 yards on 37 carries and Russell announced himself to the SEC with 16 carries for 175 yards, capped off with a 75-yard sprint down the right sideline.
Along with Russell, the offensive line played its part in exposing a Mississippi State offensive line that came into the game allowing 192.4 yards a game. Running back Rashod Dubinion pitched in with 98 yards. Taylen Green's dual threat ability with 79 yards on eight carries.
"I'm proud of the team," coach Sam Pittman said. "I'm really proud of our offensive line. Thought they played exceptional."
Left guard Patrick Kutas won the battle to start and appeared in his first game in nearly a full calendar year. Kutas had not played since Arkansas' 39-36 win against Florida in 2023. Not only did the entire offensive line spring the rushing attack to life, they did not allow a sack and held the Bulldog defensive line to just two tackles for loss.
"Our offensive line matched up extremely well with their defensive line," Pittman said. "We thought that was going to be a major advantage for us."
Another unheralded contributor to the win was Matthew Shipley, who made all three kicks. All three were relatively short kicks that a reigning Lou Groza semifinalist should make, but given Arkansas came into the day 14th in the SEC in field goal accuracy, nothing can be taken for granted. Shipley made kicks of 27, 32 and 29 yards.
Shipley's last field goal of which extinguished any chance of a Mississippi State comeback after the Bulldogs scored 14 points within a minute late in the third quarter to cut the deficit to a 16 point game thanks to Green's only interception of the day.
"He [Shipley] hit every one of them." Pittman said. "How about that?"
Arkansas finally managed to play together in all three phases with the two weakest links so far this season playing key roles in taking a huge step towards bowl eligibility. Arkansas now sits at 5-3 with four games to go and still Louisiana Tech to play on the schedule.
Arkansas will now host Ole Miss back home inside Razorback Stadium Saturday. The game is scheduled for either a 11 a.m. or 11:45 a.m. kickoff. A TV network has not been announced.