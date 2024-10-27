Now Razorbacks Can Turn Attention to Ole Miss After Big Win
STARKVILLE, MISS. — Arkansas hit the first half of the Mississippi daily double Saturday. Let's just hope the Razorbacks saved some points to cash the second half of the ticket next week.
The Hogs were impressive while firing on nearly all cylinders against Mississippi State spanking the over-matched Bulldogs, 58-25, at Davis Wade Stadium. Arkansas dominated from the outset and led 31-10 at halftime.
Now comes the tougher test. The Razorbacks host No. 18 Ole Miss in Fayetteville next Saturday, hoping to spring their second big upset of the season while keeping most of their preseason goals alive heading into their second bye week.
Attendance for the Hogs' road game on a sun-splashed day on the MSU campus was 49,303. A few hundred were left about midway through the fourth quarter as Arkansas' angry and determined football team proved its worth following last week's disappointing home to No. 8 LSU.
Sam Pittman's squad improved to 5-3 overall, 3-2 in the SEC. Add another win to those totals and Hog fans will be holding their heads high and proudly calling the Hogs when that team from Austin comes to town November 16.
Of course, the Ole Miss Rebels will have a LOT to say about whether Arkansas' win total climbs again next week. Coach Lane Kiffin's kids trailed 14-10 at halftime to visiting Oklahoma Saturday but blanked the Sooners in the second half to win 26-14.
Thing is, if the Razorbacks play the way they did in Starkvegas, they can beat Ole Miss. They can dang sure give Texas a fight. After beating Tennessee three weeks ago, the Hogs can likely do what Pittman always claims: beat anybody if they don't lose the turnover battle.
Against Mississippi State, they didn't lose anything. The Hogs were still far from perfect but major mistakes were few and far between. The only UA turnover came when a receiver got tangled up and went to the ground.
Sounds a little scary if the first stat a Hog fan heard after the game was that they were 0-for-7 on third-down conversions. After all, Arkansas was ninth in the country in that category coming into the game.
But, as Pittman said with a laugh during post-game comments, "I think the other plays were really good." Must've been since the Pigs piled up a season-high 673 yards of offense, just 14 less than they did in the season-opening 70-0 rout of UAPB.
"Our kids played really hard," Pittman said. "And to come on the road and to win like we did. ... to win, but to win like we did is really, really special. And the locker room was a lot of fun."
There was a lot to celebrate:
* Junior quarterback Taylen Green threw five TD passes and ran for another.
* Freshman Braylen Russell ran for 175 yards on 16 carries, with a 75-yarder.
* Rashod Dubinion rushed for 98 yards on 11 carries, with a touchdown.
* Tight ends Luke Hasz and Andreas Paaske each caught two TDs.
* Defense dominated at times and helped win the turnover battle 5-1.
* Razorbacks had four sacks, a goal-line stand, caused another goal-line fumble.
Green hit nine different receivers and had a 55-yarder called back by penalty. He's the fifth Arkansas quarterback to throw five touchdown passes in a game but deflected credit to the offensive line, receivers and running backs.
Asked about the team rebounding from last week's 34-10 loss to LSU, Green gave a reasoned response about staying calm in the face of adversity. Remaining even keel is important, he said, not showing too much emotion either way.
Coach Pittman said it’s never as good as it seems or as bad as it seems," Green said. "You have to carry yourself somewhere in the middle. So we have to look at what we did good and look at what we did bad and learn and grow from it."
Pittman was asked if Green's performance -- he completed 23 of 29 passes for 314 yards and ran for 79 on eight carries -- was a glimpse of his potential, the answer was a resounding yes.
"That’s the guy that I’ve seen since he got here," Pittman said. "Yes. … Yes. If we can play better around him, the guy’s incredible, I think. Like I said before, I wouldn’t trade him for anybody."