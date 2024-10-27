Calipari's New York City Friend Saw Something New Friday
Defense wins championships. It's the oldest adage in sports but still true today: if the other team doesn't score, it can't win.
That's how Arkansas won its only basketball national championship 30 long years ago, with a stifling, harassing defense led by relentless guards Corey Beck and Clint McDaniel. Those Razorbacks could fill up the net faster than you can say Corliss Williamson and Scotty Thurman, but it all began with defense for coach Nolan Richardson's team.
That's also what new Arkansas coach John Calipari preaches. He's determined to have a dominating defensive team and his message is clearly being heard by the Hogs.
Here's proof. Calipari had an old friend at Bud Walton Arena for Friday's game when several Razorbacks flashed NBA-level offensive skills in an 85-69 humbling of preseason No. 1 Kansas.
But what impressed Calipari's friend was something he had never seen before. This was a man who watched Hogs freshman point guard Boogie Fland for three years when he was a high school star in the Bronx, one of the five boroughs of New York City.
Against Kansas, Bland wowed the crowd all night while showing he might be a one-and-done collegian.
"Everybody in that building wants to talk about what (Fland) did offensively," said Calipari, who clearly didn't, but instead wanted to share the observation of his friend who was in the house, a guy who clearly knows Fland's game.
"A friend of mine from New York City was here, and said, 'I've been watching him for three years and I’ve never seen him guard that way,'" Calipari said.
It to please the coach to know his prized recruit is willing to listen, get better, and do the dirty work he likely didn't have to as a 5-star recruit in high school. Fland's attitude will help the Hogs win while also helping his NBA draft stock skyrocket.
As Calipari said, "It separates him." Fellow Arkansas guard D.J. Wagner already knew his athletic running mate could lock down defensively.
"I always knew he was a great defender," said Wagner, who played with Fland while a few years ago while winning a title with Team USA. "Going against him in practice, it ain’t easy. To see him do it on somebody else, I kind of laughed because they see how I feel."
Kansas coach Bill Self was impressed with Fland and Wagner and fellow guard Nelly Davis, in particular, and the rest of the Hogs in general. His team was without two starters because of injuries but it might not have mattered the way the Razorbacks played.
"Arkansas is really talented," Self said. "They’ve got great pieces. That’ll be the best trio of guards we play against this year. There won’t be anybody better than that we play against ... Then they’ve shot-blocking and rim protection behind it."
But Arkansas' defense will be bolstered when Tennessee transfer Jonas Aidoo returns from injury in a few weeks. Aidoo was first-team All-SEC last season and on the SEC All-Defensive team.
Davis has also missed practice time with an injured shooting wrist, so he'll play a lot better than he did against Kansas. Both Self and Calipari know how good he is, though.
"Nelly hadn't practiced and he looked good," Self said. "Nelly's going to play because he fights. He's a battler. He’s going to play. Nelly did some really good stuff defensively and came up with balls. He’s a veteran and he’s tough. And he can make a three.
"Everybody knows this, but he’s really good. D.J. was really good. Their most talented guard (Davis) maybe isn’t quite himself yet. So that’s why I say we won’t play against three better ones than those three."
With Wagner and Fland combining for 46 points, Calipari understood the desire to want to talk about their offensive performances. However, he wanted to make sure his theme for his new team was heard.
"And you want to talk about what they did offensively; I want to talk about what they did defensively," Calipari said. "What I liked was we really guarded the ball pretty good."
When Kansas closed within 12 after trailing by 20, Fland had a quick steal and dunk, followed the next Kansas possession by Wagner's steal and lay-up. Essentially, game over.
Kansas star Dajuan Harris, who had 26 points, was impressed by Fland, who outplayed the sixth-year guard much of the night. He was mesmerized, like Calipari's friend from New York City, with Fland's hustle and execution on both ends of the court.
"He blew up every screen, ran through every passing lane like what a point guard is supposed to do," Harris said. "He might be better on defense than offense, but he’s a pretty good all-around player. Coach Cal’s got a pretty good point guard."
Calipari figures his team has the essential ingredients to play good defense night in and night out. After all, shooting might take a night off, but defense never should. And, like any good flight attendant, defense travels well.
"Look, if you can’t guard the ball, you can’t play good defense," Calipari said. "You gotta be able to play the ball. And we can with D.J., with Boogie, even Billy (Richmond III) can play the ball. Aidoo can play the ball and keep people in front, which is all we’re trying to do."
Overall, an impressive first night for the Razorbacks in what amounted to a dress rehearsal against an uber-talented team. Harris sounded like he wouldn't be surprised if the teams meet again, say during the second or third weekend of March Madness.
"They just hit us in the mouth," Harris said when asked what happened to the Jayhawks. "They were more athletic tonight. They were the better team tonight. But, we just got to come back and get better next practice. We got to learn from this. It was a good thing that they did that to us. But, we got to learn from it."
What the Hogs have been learning, much to Calipari's satisfaction, is defense. How far they can go in March largely depends on how much they improve on that end of the court.