Calipari, Razorbacks working to finalize official visit with yet another 5-star
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari and his coaching staff have been busy scheduling fast-approaching official visits, and they're close to adding another one.
Sources told us on Wednesday that Arkansas and 2026 Brandon McCoy, Jr. (6-5 guard, Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, Calif., national No. 3, 5-star prospect) are working to finalize a visit date and that it potentially could be set for September.
McCoy becomes the ninth known prospect that Arkansas has either scheduled a visit with or is in the late stages of finalizing visit dates.
He is also being pursued by Duke, Alabama, and other high-major programs.
Calipari was courtside consistently to watch McCoy compete for 17U AZ Unity on the Nike EYBL circuit during both July live-evaluation periods.
Razorbacks assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Chuck Martin traveled to Switzerland in late June through early July to watch McCoy compete for Team USA in the team's unbeaten FIBA U19 World Cup gold medal run.
In addition to his Team USA and Nike EYBL performances in June and July, McCoy impressed with his play last week at the Nike Mamba League Invitational in his hometown of Los Angeles.
McCoy did not play grassroots basketball in May when three of the four Nike EYBL sessions were held.
He finished his 2025 summer Nike EYBL play averaging 22.0 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 58.9% from the field, including 33.3% from 3, and 58.1% from the free throw line.
McCoy has been and remains a recruiting priority for Arkansas.
He's an elite athlete with plus arm length and explosiveness to the rim.
He uses effective craft in his dribble-drive game, and he's as good as any prospect in the country playing in the open court.
McCoy has the tools to develop into a plus-defender, if not elite.
Listed below are other Arkansas recruits with their visit dates included.
• Aug. 29-31: Caleb Holt (6-5 guard, Prolific Prep, native of Huntsville, Ala., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 12-14: Arafan Diane (7-0 center, Iowa United Prep, native of Guinea, national No. 6, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 20-21: Jordan Smith, Jr. (6-2 combo guard, Fairfax, Va., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 26-28: Tay Kinney (6-2 guard, Overtime Elite, native of Newport, Ky., national No. 12, 5-star prospect)
• Oct. 3-5: Cole Cloer (6-7 small forward / wing, native of Hillsborough, N.C., national Top 25 prospect)
• Dates TBA (already finalized): Abdou Toure (6-6 wing, Notre Dame high school in West Haven, Conn., national No. 20, 5-star prospect)
• Dates TBD: Baba Oladotun (6-10 combo forward, Siler Springs, Md., national Top 10, 5-star prospect)
• Dates TBD: Chase Foster (6-8 forward, Baltimore, Md., national No. 38, 4-star prospect)