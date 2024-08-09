Calipari's Standard Continues with Hogs Building Program
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Kentucky basketball fans haven't completely come to the terms that its former coach John Calipari is no longer employed in Lexington. It's no more evident than going to a random post on social media and seeing the thousands of Wildcats fans flooding mentions of John Calipari, Arkansas social media accounts or even Hogs fans.
One of the loudest arguments for Big Blue Nation's disdain for their former coach of 15 years are his shortcomings in the NCAA Tournament. Those started becoming louder and louder following a humbling loss to Oakland in the first round this year.
With all the first-round talent Calipari accumulated over the years with the Wildcats it is completely understandable for them not to feel a tad bit ungracious. Calipari did take Kentucky to heights not seen before with 50 players selected by NBA teams.
Kentucky fans, in all their blue glory, believe Arkansas fans should kiss their ring for 'taking' a coach they no longer wanted. Precautionary posts are included as they truly don't want Razorbacks fans to forget their team's shortcomings.
Arkansas fans haven't forgotten Calipari's upset losses in the NCAA Tournament, either. They do see value with Calipari's history of elevating the status of any program he touches. He didn't forget how to coach either. Last year's offense at Kentucky was one of the more entertaining to watch despite its anemic state in postseason play.
Calipari's specialty of relationship building on and off the field can still be seen to this day. Not a single 5-star or NBA legend believes him to be a fraud like Kentucky fans want to sell him as. He banks on his prospects' future and helps develop them for a year with a goal of sending them to collect another million from contract earnings.
He remains the best coach at putting players in the league and that won't slow down anytime soon as long as he coaches at high level. Players buy into what he sells them and that's never more evident than what he recently told his team after practice.
"We've had a great summer," Calipari said. "I'm telling you because we set the tone of what our culture is going to be. You shouldn't be wasting any of this time. You're only going to go through this once and this team will only go through this once. Please, understand if you're not a grinder you're never going to max out. The grinders in this sport make it. So just be that guy."
HOGS FEED:
• Razorbacks' social media has a little fun with Deion Sanders, Colorado on social media
• 2024 Razorbacks awards tracker: Postseason watch lists
• Hogs' defensive line hoping to get head start on physicality
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook