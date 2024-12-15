Curtis' Report Card: Hogs Pass Eye Test, Again, in Rout of UCA
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After suffering through some early-season growing pains, Arkansas has started to look the part of a team with high preseason expectations. The Razorbacks passed the eye test once again in Saturday's 82-57 rout of Central Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena.
John Calipari's squad avoided a post-Madison Square Garden letdown with a wire-to-wire victory over the Bears that featured a balanced attack — six Hogs scored in double-figures — and an efficient performance on both ends of the floor despite being down a starter in Adou Thiero due to illness.
While Arkansas has had all nine of its rotation piece available at times, it has yet to be at full strength in terms of health. That fact alone shows there is still plenty of room for growth, but it is hard to deny things are starting to click for the Razorbacks.
"They're getting more comfortable in their own skin. That's what the difference is," Calipari said. "It's normal for a player to try to establish who he is before you figure out your team, so he's more concerned with himself. Didn't it look that way early in the year?
"We are now starting to establish who we are, and it's easier to define roles a little bit more now. How can you do that early when you really don't know who's what? So, yes, we are getting better as a group."
Boogie Fland led all scorers with 16 points, but it was his career-best nine assists that served as the catalyst for a group that shared the basketball to the tune of 23 assists on 33 made shots.
DJ Wagner scored 13 points and dished out six assists. Jonas Aidoo and Trevon Brazile combined for 24 points. Johnell Davis connected on a trio of three-pointers to finish with 11. Karter Knox came off the bench and pitched in 14 on a night where nearly everybody ate.
Perhaps the best illustration of the progress Arkansas has made came on a late-first half possession in the half-court where the Razorbacks dribbled just five times, made 10 passes and ended with a DJ Wagner alley-oop to Jonas Aidoo.
"You remember the one that we drove, swung it, posted, Jonas skipped it, he drove and we did the lob? I mean, that, to me, is beautiful basketball," Calipari said. "That's playing off each other, that's creating space."
Saturday in North Little Rock, it was offensive moments like that which told the story of a team starting to put the pieces together. Earlier in the week in a win over No. 14 Michigan at the Jimmy V Classic, it was a couple defensive plays that signaled a potential turning of the corner to Calipari.
"[Trevon Brazile] missing those free throws then coming back and blocking that shot tells you he's not into that, he's into the team," Calipari said.
"[Johnell Davis] getting beat on a back door. We were in the huddle, 'The back door, watch the back door.' He got beat. But what did he do? Instead of pouting, he dove on the floor and tipped it away."
Arkansas (9-2) will have a week off to heal up and fine tune things on the practice floor before returning to action to face North Carolina A&T on Saturday, Dec. 21 in Fayetteville.