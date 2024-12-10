Davis 'Has Chip On His Shoulder' for Matchup With Michigan
Arkansas guard Johnell Davis has a little extra incentive going into Tuesday's game against No. 14 Michigan in the Jimmy V Classic at New York City's Madison Square Garden. It's a showdown against a former teammate and the man who coached them both.
Davis played the last four years for Michigan coach Dusty May, who was the bench boss at Florida Atlantic University from 2018-24. Like Arkansas coach John Calipari, May is in his first year at a new school and rebuilt nearly the entire roster.
One of Michigan's key players — and the only FAU player to follow May to Michigan — is 7-foot-1 center Vladislav Goldin, who averaged 15 points a year ago. He's one of four Wolverines averaging between 12.0 and 12.2 points.
Hogs center Jonas Aidoo will match up with Goldin. Aidoo played 27 productive minutes in Arkansas' last outing, after managing only 43 minutes in the previous eight games due to a foot injury.
The 6-foot-11 Aidoo was asked after the win against Texas-San Antonio if Davis would have any added motivation playing against his former coach.
"He’s definitely going to have a chip on his shoulder," Aidoo said. "I’m just going to keep it at that."
Goldin teams with 7-footer Danny Wolf to form a formidable presence on defense with nearly four blocks a game. They combine to shoot about 58% while Wolf grabs 10 rebounds per outing and has made 8-of-25 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Michigan (8-1) went on the road last Tuesday and beat then-No. 11 Wisconsin, who was 8-0. The Wolverines' lone loss was in their second game, 72-70 at home to Wake Forest. They're 2-0 in the Big 10 following Saturday's 82-80 home win against Iowa.
Goldin scored 24 and 20 in the pair of Big 10 wins while Wolf led with 21 total rebounds. Guards Tre Donaldson and Roddy Gayle each average 12 a game while leading in assists.
"We know it’s going to be a dogfight," said Arkansas' 6-10 forward Trevon Brazile after Saturday's game. "We haven’t really got into the film yet but we’re all pretty familiar with the team cause Nelly played for their coach, so we’ve got a little insight from him.
"We know they’re going to be physical, we know they’re going to do pick and rolls with the four and five, so we’ll go over that for the next couple days."
This will be the fourth Jimmy V Classic for Calipari, who's also been to four Final Fours and won it all in 2012 with Kentucky. His UMass team played in the first Jimmy V Classic in 1995 at the Meadowlands in New Jersey, just a few minutes from New York City.
The first game of the Classic features a new No. 1 in the AP poll, Tennessee (8-0). The Volunteers are matched against Miami (3-6), which lost its ACC Conference opener at home Saturday by 10 to Clemson. The Hogs won at Miami, 76-73, after trailing for more than 38 minutes.
Calipari's teams are 15-12 in their 27 games played in Madison Square Garden in midtown Manhattan. Since 2000-01, his teams have played at least one game in the Garden in 14 of those 24 seasons.
Tuesday night's games are on ESPN with Arkansas and Michigan set for 8 p.m. That's when Davis will get reacquainted with May and Goldin. Be interesting to see who wins the grudge match.