Davis 'Has Chip On His Shoulder' for Matchup With Michigan

Johnell Davis, 2023 NCAA Tournament (Round of 32):



29 PTS

12 REB

5 AST

5 STL

10-16 FG (62.5%)

9-10 FT (90%)



He is the first player in NCAA Tournament history to record at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals in a single game 🔥🦉 pic.twitter.com/fnlrL4qReL