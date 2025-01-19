Fans Love Mysteries But 'Cal's Kids' Still Ratings Flop
We all have our favorite shows, whether they're on Netflix, Prime Video or maybe CBS. Each year, we check out the new ones, especially if they have a big name attached to the production and stars in the cast.
That's why Arkansas basketball's presentation of "Cal's Kids" was so highly anticipated. Across the country, throughout the 12 states of the Southeastern Conference, and certainly in Arkansas, both avid fans and casual observers expected a hit.
What they got was a flop. John Calipari, highly respected and often revered with lots of hit seasons to his credit, serves as producer and director of this original series. He recruited the players, some who are stars, others serving in supporting roles. Despite blockbuster reviews back in October, it just hasn't clicked.
Critics didn't predict a bunch of awards for the first season but they did expect a lengthy run. The show wasn't exactly boring at the outset but did start slowly before gaining momentum. An exciting cliff-hanger staged in New York City turned out to be a huge hit with a happy ending, and fans in Arkansas were ready to make "Cal's Kids" destination programming.
Then, everything fell apart. Calipari and cast weren't always following the same script. Apparently, rehearsals were going well but didn't translate to live shows. Why wasn't that big bankroll producing a winner, everyone asked. Nobody knows for sure but the show will go on.
The most airing came Saturday, on the road before a sellout crowd in Columbia, Mo. Most of you likely tuned in. Here's my interpretation of what occurred in episode 18 of this first-year show that clearly deserves to be labeled as a mystery.
SEASON 1, EPISODE 18, SCENE 1:
With reviews getting worse in the last two weeks, the cast of "Cal's Kids" did nothing to change that trend. They scored first but Missouri got its running game going — aided by Arkansas opening in a full-court press — and ripped off an impressive 11-0 run, forcing an early Calipari call for a break. As the Razorbacks called timeout, Tamar Bates already had eight points as Mizzou led 11-2 less than four minutes in.
SCENE 2: Missouri cannot be stopped as the Tigers' run reaches an astonishing 18-0 before Karter Knox scores from close range to wake up the Hogs' offense and end a drought of 5:53 that gave the hometown heroes an 18-2 lead. Mizzou outscores Arkansas 9-6 in this scene and Bates has 13 of the Tigers' 20 points.
SCENE 3: Zvonimir Ivisic scores for the first time in five games by draining a 3-pointer to pull the Hogs with nine. Former Mizzou forward Trevon Brazile dunks and buries a 3 but the Hogs are trading buckets. The Tigers end Scene 3 with a 10-2 spurt to lead 35-17 with 7:40 left before intermission. They've netted 7-of-10 from 3-point land compared to Arkansas' 2-of-11.
SCENE 4: Big Z hit an 8-footer and Boogie Fland a mid-ranger to get Arkansas within 35-22. Then the teams traded impressive slams off lob dunks leading to six straight scores, two of them treys by Caleb Grill. Nelly Davis' 3-pointer has Arkansas down 43-29 at the final commercial break of the first half.
SCENE 5: For Arkansas fans, more of the same. Jonas Aidoo's left-hand hook get the Hogs within 12 but Mizzou closes the first act with a 12-4 run and leads 52-35 at intermission. None of this is unexpected as the Tigers have fought their way to a 14-3 record in their third season under the direction of Dennis Gates. They're well on their way to being 14-0 at home and took down mighty Alabama in their previous performance on the road.
INTERMISSION: This is quickly becoming one of the worst episodes of "Cal's Kids" but the Mizzou faithful are enjoying every moment. Calipari urges his charges to keep up the good fight but it's becoming a tired halftime speech. Gates preaches the same script, and why not as the Tigers have made 56% (Arkansas 42%) of their shots and 9-of-17 treys (Arkansas 3-of-14). The Hogs have been bothered by Mizzou's fast break and defensive half-court pressure that came from a switching man-to-man and matchup zone. SEC Network officials are wondering if their audience has switched to the NFL playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.
SCENE 6: Desperate for a run, the Hogs outscore Mizzou 8-4 in 4:30 before the first break after intermission. Four Razorbacks get a bucket: DJ Wagner and Boogie Fland on drives, Adou Thiero in the paint and Ivisic on a lob slam from Fland. Arkansas ends on a 6-0 mini-run to get within 14.
SCENE 7: Arkansas still trails by 14 after this scene, which featured good defense by both clubs and poor shooting. The Hogs' leading scorers for the season are Thiero (16.7 average) and Fland (15.7) but they've scored just 10 and four, respectively.
SCENE 8: The Hogs shave one point off Mizzou's big lead with a 6-5 edge. For Arkansas, the scene was highlighted by freshman Billy Richmond III, who had a block at one end followed by a slam at the other.
SCENE 9: Perhaps the most exciting moments of the game for Razorback fans as the visitors got within 10 at 70-60 on a 3-pointer by Big Z. Brazile missed two free throws that could've finally cut the lead to less than double digits and Mizzou led by 13 at the final timeout.
SCENE 10: Mizzou closes out another impressive victory with a 13-5 spurt stretching back into the previous scene. The Tigers improved to a surprising 4-1 in the SEC. That's quite a shocker, despite adding transfer Mark Mitchell, who started all but one game for Duke in his first two seasons. A year ago, Gates' team was 0-18 in the SEC. Odds are pretty good Arkansas won't duplicate that disaster but the Hogs are 0-5 in SEC play.
As the episode ended, my wife — who had quite watching somewhere during Missouri's early 18-0 run — turned to look at me. Seems like the same episode every time, I said, and even the scenes have a glaring similarity. I promised her that's likely to change with episode 19 when Georgia visits Fayetteville on Wednesday. She seemed unconvinced.
Good news is, no matter how bad the first season turns out, there is zero chance of "Cal's Kids" being canceled. Calipari, with many of the same cast and few new headliners, will be back for a second run. Maybe season two won't be such a mystery.