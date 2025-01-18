We See if Razorbacks' Practice Approach Finally Gets SEC Win
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Unless there's something none of us are aware of, Arkansas is finally healthy enough for a full practice. They better be facing Missouri this afternoon at 5 p.m. on the road.
The Razorbacks are riding a four-game SEC losing streak into this one. The excuse we've heard about not having a lot of scrimmages was injuries forcing some guys to take it a little easy in practices. That may be over now.
"When you’re losing and you’ve lost three or four or five games, whatever, you don’t take it easy," assistant coach Kenny Payne said Friday. "You have to get after it. You have to address the issue of the rebounding, allowing teams to constantly out-rebound you, getting second-chance opportunities."
That's on the defensive side, which hasn't appeared to be as hair-raising as when the Hogs end up with the ball. That's been a comedy of errors at times. As I said on Friday, the team that wins always scores more points. Payne and the entire coaching staff knowsit, especially John Calipari.
"You have to clean up your offense so that when you get those opportunities to make layups, you make them," Payne said. "You get those opportunities for wide-open shots, you make them. And you make them by making them feel good in practice, coming in and getting individual work, shooting the ball, making layups, making crisp passes in practice, doing all the things that it takes."
For Calipari, he's often appeared shocked and disappointed at various times over the play of his offense. There are enough flashes to show everyone they have talent, but it all hasn't come together since they've started playing the important games.
"When success doesn’t happen, confidence may waver," Payne said. "These kids have done a good job of staying focused, staying locked in, trying to fight and we need them at their best. We need them confident and we need them to play winning basketball so that. We feel like if we win one, it may lead to winning six in a row. That’s our message."
Razorback fans will probably be just fine and dandy with that. The bandwagon has slowed, but that can be solved with some wins.
Tip-off for the game against the Tigers is set for 5 p.m. on the SEC Network. Fans can also hear the game on the Razorback Sports Network on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.