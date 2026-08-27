Five-Star Guard Schedules Official Visit with Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari is trying his best to land a top guard in the 2027 recruiting class.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are already trying their best to land one of the top players in the 2027 class. They have the connections to Beckham Black through OTE, and Cayden Daughtry is scheduling a visit to Arkansas to see if the program is the right fit.

However, this has not stopped Calipari from trying to pair one of those two with another star guard.

It was recently announced that King Gibson will be visiting the Razorbacks on September 21st.

NEWS: 2027 5⭐ King Gibson has scheduled the following official visits, source told @LeagueRDY:



Louisville: September 4th

UConn: September 13th

Arkansas: September 21st

LSU: September 25th

Baylor: October 9th



Illinois, Alabama, Providence, Syracuse and Michigan are among some… pic.twitter.com/aRmRzlvJua — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) August 27, 2026

Gibson is ranked the 16th-best player in the nation, according to 247Sports, and the fourth-best guard. At Spire Academy, he has averaged 15 points per game with strong shooting splits, including an impressive 39 percent from three.

The one aspect that makes Gibson a top priority, though, is his size. He comes in at an impressive six feet five inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. This big body can easily translate to being a good defender for his position.

With both Black and Daughtry being smaller guards, the team would need size and defense around them. Gibson, with his shooting ability as well, would pair perfectly next to either of those top prospects.

Gibson can also run the offense as a point guard, or play sidekick as a shooting guard. His driving ability helps him score but also generate open looks for teammates. His shooting also lets him play off-ball, generating open looks for himself thanks to off-ball screens.

Calipari will have some competition for the combo guard, but not nearly as much as compared to other prospects.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari in the second half against the High Point Panthers during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gibson scheduled visits with four other schools. Those are the University of Connecticut, Baylor University, Louisville, and Louisiana State University.

While all four schools have had success, none of them have produced the talent and success Calipari has throughout his career. He is known as a guard developer, which already gives the Razorbacks an edge in this recruiting battle.

Gibson is also a safe bet if Calipari fails to recruit Black or Daughtry. If both of them decide to go somewhere else, then Gibson can come in and do the same job that both of the other recruits could do as a lead guard.

While Gibson is a great talent, this shouldn't distract the team from getting either Black or Daughtry. Gibson and the other recruits should serve as players who will complement whoever the lead guard is.

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