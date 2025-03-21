Razorbacks Topple Kansas, Advance in NCAA Tournament
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Arkansas used a late game surge to beat the Kansas Jayhawks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, 79-72, behind a season-high 22 points from Jonas Aidoo.
All the momentum shifted to Kansas. The Razorbacks' struggles in the half court early in the season came back and gave the Jayhawks the lead with 4:55 left.
"They had to do some different things," coach John Calipari said. "Went a little triangle and 2. Screwed us up a little bit. The kids fought. Nelly makes a shot, makes a couple free throws. Jonas makes free throws. Took us three times to get it in. I don't care. We won."
With the game slipping away, coach Bill Self went to a zone defense, something the Jayhawks had done for seven possessions in 33 games, but Arkansas' defense, the backbone of the team. held strong down the stretch to bail them out.
Arkansas forced three straight turnovers after Kansas led by three for the key 7-0 run that decided the game.
The Hogs also made all eight of its free throws in the final 45 seconds to ice the game down the stretch. The team finished 17-for-20 from the charity stripe.
Kansas and Arkansas went back and forth in the first half, trading baskets in a high-paced opening 20 minutes.
The Razorbacks doubled up the Jayhawks in the paint 24-12, but Kansas countered with six first-half threes, led by 13 points by guard Zeke Mayo. Neither team led by more than seven points as Arkansas took a one possession lead into the locker room, 47-44.
The Razorback fans who traveled to Providence gave guard Boogie Fland a round of applause when the freshman checked in for the first time in over two months. He provided the offense with a boost as a facilitator with three early assists.
Three Hogs picked up two early fouls. Karter Knox, Trevon Brazile and Zvonimir Ivisic each fought through foul trouble, opening the door for Aidoo to lead all scorers with 16 first-half points on 8-for-13 from the floor.
"We all know we have something to prove," Aidoo said. "We went through a lot of adversity, injuries, missing players, let a couple games go. Starting 0-5 in the conference so, you know, just all those things. That helped us build our confidence, build our strength and get us ready mentally for the rest of the season."
The Jayhawks countered with their own inside presence, Hunter Dickison led Kansas with 11 points. Neither Aidoo or Dickinson suited up for the preseason exhibition the two teams played inside Bud Walton Arena.
Arkansas came out firing in the second half, going on an 8-0 run. Aidoo picked up right where he left off hitting a runner over Dickinson and pushing the lead to double-digits for the first time.
Once the Jayhawks took a lead, the Hogs ended the game outscoring Kansas 15-5. Arkansas moves on to face the winner of No. 2 St. John's and No. 15 Omaha.