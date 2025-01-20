Former Razorback Great Assesses Program in One Sentence

All Hogs

Bob Stephens

Arkansas guard Boogie Fland attacks the paint as LSU Tigers guard Jordan Sears attempts to steal the ball during LSU's 78-74 victory in at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La., on Tuesday.
In this story:

Like Arkansas fans, basketball "experts" around the country are mystified by the ongoing failure of coach John Calipari's first Razorback team. Everyone expected better from a Hall of Fame coach and a roster of his hand-picked players.

Even SEC Network talking heads are flummoxed by Arkansas' winless start in the league. For a couple of weeks, they've been trying to pinpoint what the Hogs are doing well, what they're doing wrong.

They thought the Hogs would defend homecourt and beat Ole Miss after being taken to the proverbial woodshed at Tennessee. Didn't happen. After playing Florida close at Bud Walton Arena, it seemed the Hogs would beat another 0-3 team when they went to LSU. Didn't happen.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari tried to point the Hogs in the right direction but they still lost at LSU, 78-74.
After that game, Daymeon Fishback kind of shook his head before commenting on one thing the Hogs need most. Fishback is a former captain for Auburn's SEC champs and an 11-year veteran as an SEC Network analyst. Like other analysts and former SEC players on the network, he's been trying to pinpoint exactly what the Hogs need to improve on to start winning.

When Arkansas lost to LSU, Fishback said home cooking is needed. "There are (then 14) more games," he said. "... they're all going to be tough. It's going to be a gauntlet. I think it's very important for the fan base of the Razorbacks to ... make sure that Bud Walton is filled when they get back there."

He praised LSU fans for whatever part they may have played in the Tigers' 78-74 victory over the Razorbacks on Tuesday. Arkansas led by 12 in the first half and by eight with 11:45 remaining.

LSU Tigers mascot Mike the Tiger plays with some young fans against during a game with the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravi
"I believe at the Pete Maravich Center (LSU fans) made a huge difference," Fishback said. "I believe Georgia (had) won 13 straight because of the job (fans at) Stegeman Coliseum have done."

A sellout raucous crowd won't guarantee victories, not even at once-feared Walton Arena. The Hogs have always fed off of that energy from 20,000 rabid Razorback rooters but fans don't make shots, rebound or play defense.

Arkansas fans rush the court following the Razorbacks' 80-75 win against the Duke Blue Devils at Bud Walton Arena on Nov. 29,
Rest assured, Calipari and his team are working hard to fix what they don't do well. Fans know the lengthy laundry list: ball movement, taking good shots, aggressive defense, at least break on the boards, avoid turnovers at crunch time, make free throws, give all-out effort.

The Hogs have done all of that we just mentioned but not with consistency. Up next is an absolute must-win game. At home. Against Georgia, who is 14-4 overall, 2-3 in the SEC.

The Bulldogs have lost their last two. In SEC play, they lost 63-51 at Ole Miss; beat Kentucky 82-69 at home; beat Oklahoma 72-62 at home; lost 74-56 at Tennessee; and took No. 1-ranked Auburn to the wire before losing 70-68 at home when a last-second shot failed to force overtime. Obviously, Georgia is no pushover.

Arkansas is 11-6 overall and a much-publicized 0-5 in the SEC. The Hogs are 8-2 in games at Walton Arena but lost both against SEC foes.

Former record-setting Razorback shooting guard Pat Bradley, who serves as an SEC Network analyst, likes to defend his former program when it's legitimate. After the Hogs' 83-65 loss at Missouri on Saturday, Bradley came to terms with the state of the program with one sensible remark: "You're as good as your record."

