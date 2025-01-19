Hope for Razorbacks Disappeared Quickly Against Missouri
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After another faceplant for Arkansas on Saturday, John Calipari knew it didn't have a whole lot to do with yet another injury. Considering Missouri scored 18 straight points doing exactly what the Razorbacks were well aware they could do.
In case you're wondering, the Hogs tried, but simply couldn't do anything to stop the Tigers' offense because their players were just better. When Arkansas cut it to a 10-point lead late, Missouri ripped off a quick run and it was over.
It really happened that quickly. The Tigers couldn't miss nd the Razorbacks looked like somebody standing the middle of Beaver Lake, throwing a rock and not being able to hit the water. Yes, it was really that bad at times.
Here's exactly how Calipari rambled on after the game directly from the transcript:
"You're calling timeouts, you are doing everything you can to stem the tide and you're, they were playing, we, we again, 50 50 balls, all those things kick out threes, you know, they made those shots and some of them were us, but they had to make them, you got to give Missouri credit, they're a good team," Calipari said. "Shoot the ball. Well, you know, they'll physically fight and like I said, I was disappointed in that span and when you're talking about that span, the rest of the game was kind of (kind of a gesture)."
In the midst of what is now a five-game losing skid to start SEC play, Calipari is avoiding the media like the plague. I'm sure there will be one of the assistants available once or twice this week with home games against Georgia and Oklahoma. Surely they'll be able to get a win in one of those.
On the third question of the postgame, he tried to bail out at the end after the third question. He was ready to go get on the chartered plane that wasn't going to leave without him, but was antsy to get up and out of the press conference.
"Again, I say you can't worry about how you're playing so that it affects you on both sides of the ball," Calipari said. "Just play. And like I said, we've been positive and trying to get that mentality mindset right. But we'll see. Anything else before I jump on a plane and get home?"
Much to the coach's chagrin there were three more questions. He apparently decided to filibuster the last two and bailed out. In fairness, it's been a while since he lost games like the one Saturday.
It was another embarrassment for some fans. Without a win this week there will start to be questions about everything.
Just don't hold your breath waiting for straight answers from Calipari.