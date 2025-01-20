All Hogs

Arkansas Quickly Plummeting Towards Bottom of SEC in NET

Calipari, Razorbacks find themselves in desperate position after starting 0-5 in league play

Daniel Shi

Arkansas Razorbacks' coach John Calipari gives orders from the sideline against the Florida Gators. Florida won 71-63.
Arkansas Razorbacks' coach John Calipari gives orders from the sideline against the Florida Gators. Florida won 71-63. / Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Then there were two. Arkansas is now just one of two teams still searching for its first SEC win. Only South Carolina is in the 0-5 club with the Razorbacks.

The Hogs' situation continues to get more dire with each passing loss. Coach John Calipari's squad is still stuck on one Quad 1 win (Michigan). They now the third-worst team in the NET rankings in the SEC, having been passed by Oklahoma in the latest update.

SEC NET Rankings Update (Overall):
1. Auburn (1)
2. Tennessee (4)
3. Florida (5)
4. Alabama (7)
5. Kentucky (12)
6. Ole Miss (13)
7. Mississippi State (16)
8. Texas A&M (20)
9. Missouri (24)
10. Georgia (27)
11. Vanderbilt (37)
12. Texas (40)
13. Oklahoma (49)
14. Arkansas (56)
15. LSU (69)
16. South Carolina (91)

The Razorbacks still have plenty of chances to stack up Quad 1 wins. Because of the strength of the SEC, nine of the remaining 13 games are for Arkansas are Quad 1. The other four are Quad 2.

Compounding the issue for Arkansas, its next best win is a win over Lipscomb at home, ranked 73rd in the NET as its only Quad 2 win. Miami, which reveived votes in the preseason AP Poll, is now a Quad 3 win and ranked 234th in the NET. Despite Calipari holding onto it as the Razorbacks' lone road win, it rings hollow as a true resume booster.

Arkansas' diminishing NCAA Tournament chances have now officially fallen into the single digits. BartTorvik now gives the Razorbacks just an 8.4% chance to receive an at-large bid from the committee.

No.23 Georgia visits Bud Walton Arena 8 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

