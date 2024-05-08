All Hogs

Former Razorbacks Dominate Both Ends in NBA Game 1

Gafford, Williams, Joe have strong showing in opener between Mavericks, Thunder

Kent Smith

Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) dunks against Oklahoma City in Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on the road against the Thunder. OKC pulled away late to win, 117-95.
Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) dunks against Oklahoma City in Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on the road against the Thunder. OKC pulled away late to win, 117-95. / Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
OKLAHOMA CITY – The first game of the second round NBA playoff series between Dallas and Oklahoma City went the Thunder’s way, 117-95, but the loss will definitely not be pinned on former Arkansas Razorback Daniel Gafford. 

Gafford had a dominant performance on the night posting a double-double. It was a good night for all three Razorbacks as Jaylin Williams also had a big game for Oklahoma City and Isaiah Joe showed up with OKC needed him most when the game was tight.

Below is a highlight video of the game along with a guide to every big play that involved a former Hog. As can easily been seen by the notes, Gafford and Williams went head-to-head numerous times with varying results. Final stats for all three can be found at the bottom of the story.

0:39 Gafford sets intentional screen, then an unintentional one to free up Luka Doncic for score
0:58 Chet Holmgren catches lob for dunk over Gafford
1:15 Joe strong defense on Doncic
1:27 Williams from way downtown
1:48 Gafford gets best of Williams
1:54 Williams with the long jumper
2:01 Gafford blocks Williams
2:10 Gafford banks one home down low
2:16 Gafford block that is ruled goal tending
3:18 Joe defensive tip out of lob to Gafford that sets up fast break for score

3:33 Holmgren takes Gafford outside-in and finally manages to get basket up over him
3:39 Gafford goes up above the square for huge block off the backboard
3:52 Gafford long backdoor assist to Kyrie Irving
3:57 Gafford with very unique block
4:03 Williams with the assist to Holmgren
4:18 Josh Green drives baseline past Williams for the lay-up
4:37 Williams out-jumps Gafford for rebound then power dunks on him
4:46 Gafford responds with his own dunk over Williams
5:04 Gafford dunk on assist from Doncic
5:29 Joe off the Holmgren screen for three

5:36 Gafford defensive stop leads to Dallas fast break basket
5:54 Joe with assist to Jalen Williams on fast break
6:33 Joe with three from downtown Fayetteville
6:54 Gafford screen frees Irving for buzzer beater three
7:00 Gafford with huge block of Holmgren
8:36 Williams powerful running dunk
8:49 Williams baseline jumper

Daniel Gafford: 16 pts., 11 reb., 5 blk, 1 asst.
Jaylin Wiliams: 11 pts., 9 reb., 2 asst.
Isaiah Joe: 6 pts., 3 reb., 2 asst., 1 stl.

