Freshman Stepping Up, Contributing Big to Razorbacks' Win
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas freshman Karter Knox when the offense needed him in Wednesday night's 68-65 win over Georgia. With Boogie Fland out after thumb surgery, the Razorbacks need all the help they can get.
"He's such a big kid," assistant coach told the media Friday morning, filling in for John Calipari who can't be bothered with mundane midseason briefings. "He’s 6-foot-7, strong, physical, athletic kid," Martin said. "When he drives the ball, he decides to get to the rim, it’s hard for people to stay in front of him."
Knox kicked it in, scoring 13 points, but maybe the most important thing was 11 of those were on free throws. He was doing what coaches have been looking to see him do on a regular basis.
"Obviously we saw that the other night against Georgia," Martin said. "He did an unbelievable job of attacking the rim. The second part of that is you can attack the rim and get fouled, but you’ve got to finish the possession off with free throws or a layup, and he finished at the rim and and finished with free throws, which was incredible for us and for him."
He was part of an improved offense inside. They were finally able to execute what the coaches wanted and Knox was a big part of that. He had six rebounds, a block and a steal in 34 minutes. It seemed everytime you turned around he was making the play.
"We’ve talked about it throughout the year," Martin said. "Karter Knox was a big part of it. Adou does an unbelievable job going to the glass. We just, we asked Karter and the other bigs, hey, you’ve gotta commit to going to the glass and really try to put effort into this."
He answered the call about as well as to be expected for a team that simply has looked particularly interested at times in even trying to get a rebound.
"I give Karter a lot of credit, and [Trevon Brazile], all our bigs, all of those guys, but I mention Karter because he’s the youngest of the group," Martin said. "For him to go rebound the ball in the manner he did and the moments he did, it’s great to see his development in real time."
They'll need it again with Oklahoma coming to Bud Walton Arena for a 7:30 p.m. game. It will be televised on ESPN2 and fans can listen on the Razorback Sports Network on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home. Pregame coverage gets under way at 7 p.m with Phil Elson and Matt Zimmerman.