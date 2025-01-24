Which Direction Razorbacks Going in Final SEC Roll Call This Year?
It's the 2024-25 season finale of SEC Roll Call as the teams line up outside the pearly gates of SEC Heaven to find out if their finished season will be cherished forever, but things didn't change much for Arkansas.
For Arkansas fans, well, heaven's going to have to wait another year after what is shaping up to be yet another off-season with more questions than answers and diminishing hope for fans Yes, it looks that dire at times.
Texas is looking for alternate paths to the streets of gold, Florida is having a baby, Kentucky pleads their case, Ole Miss sends a DM, Mississippi State isn't interested, Tennessee is in trouble, Vandy has a laugh, Auburn shouldn't bother, Georgia prepares to be tormented, South Carolina has to make a promise, Arkansas stays right where they are, Texas A&M has a bone to pick, Oklahoma gets a surprise, Missouri beat Boston College once so that's cool, LSU makes other plans, and Alabama did this to themselves.
In other words, the Razorbacks are stuck in SEC Purgatory, which is about where they've been for over a decade. Sorry, but apparently one Outbook Bowl appearance and going to Memphis a couple of times doesn't lift you all the way to the promised land.
Things may not get any easier with two of the last four teams in the College Football Playoff on the schedule and road games in Knoxville, Oxford, Baton Rouge and Austin on the horizon.
Even the teams coming to Fayetteville will be challenging, which is lifted this year as Notre Dame will roll into town in September for the first time every. They were the national runner-up and are picked near the top of nearly everybody's Way-Too-Early rankings for next season.
And, let's not forget that trap game the week before facing the Fighting Irish when they go to Memphis. That may not be the guaranteed win fans were hoping for early, either.