Calipari Still Trying to Learn on Fly With Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It wasn't pretty. For the first 35:20 of the game, it was more of the same. Georgia took control from the opening tip of the game and Arkansas looked completely lost in the halfcourt offense without its point guard, Boogie Fland.
For much of the night, the Razorbacks were closer to getting wire-to-wired than producing a miraculous comeback, but Arkansas slowly chipped away and eventually won the game 68-65.
For all of his shortcomings in the postseason, coach John Calipari has always won in the regular season. He couldn't help but mention his multiple winning streaks of 30 or more games, six times longer than his most recent slide, but he also expressed a certain amount of candor about where his team is at.
"They're not robots," Calipari said. "They're not computers. They feel. All I've been working on is mindset and talking to them how I'm working on my own mindset."
That mindset shift finally came into focus after point guard Boogie Fland was lost for the season. Unprompted, Adou Thiero called the perception of the team soft, twice. Arkansas wanted to take a first step to fix the perception.
The Hogs finished the game +10 on rebounds (40-30), but the team really pulled away after halftime. Arkansas was +1 at halftime, before getting 13 of its 18 offensive rebounds in the second half.
"Everybody saying we’re soft," Calipari said. "We don’t rebound, so we had to buckle up and really get to it. I’d say also, having Boogie (Fland) out, we had to realize that we got to step up, each one of us."
That sense of collectiveness was something that Calipari stressed. He's showed a tinge of regret for only going with nine players, but that ship has sailed. Now down to eight, everyone has to pull in the same direction.
"Every player on the team helped us," Calipari said. "Some helped more than others, that’s fine. No one killed us."
An ominous statement from one of the winningest coaches in the D1 Basketball, but when your team is 0-5 in SEC play, a journey of a million miles begins with a single step. He's also trying to use this as an opprtunity to improve his coaching and beat back on allegations that he can't adapt.
"I want this to make me a better coach," Calipari said. "I want this to give me some ideas of [how to fix the team.}"
The journey can't be complete without more than a solitary win. Arkansas will look to win back-to-back games against Oklahoma. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN2.