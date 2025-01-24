Razorbacks More Valuable Than Program's Recent Performance
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Historically, Arkansas has been much more valuable on the field prior to the previous 13 football seasons.
Minus the two seasons led by coach Chad Morris, Razorbacks’ football program has been mediocre at best with just two seasons surpassing seven wins. Some will say that is what Arkansas should consistently be reckon its average of seven wins per season all-time.
It must be remembered that most seasons were 10-game schedules until the late 1970's and 11-games until 2006. Arkansas' prominence in its golden years would have equated into one or two more victories per season had a 12-game slate always been the standard for college football.
How Ryan Brewer, associate professor of finance at Indiana University-Columbus came to his concluded analysis isn't much of a mystery and is actually quite accurate. In an excerpt from his Wall Street Journal Story, he explains how the ranking is broken down.
"Brewer conducts his study by analyzing a program’s finances and asking: What would it be worth if it could be bought and sold like a professional franchise?
Brewer looks at top-line revenues, growth and drivers of cash flow and makes projections about the sustainability of the operation, just as he would with any other business. It isn’t a mere one-year snapshot, either—he combed through years of data for 131 major college football programs, from the heavyweights all the way down to Louisiana-Monroe. Then, after breaking down everything from television viewership to trends in enrollment, his spreadsheet finally spits out an answer."
Newly crowned College Football Playoff national champion Ohio State Buckeyes were labeled as the most valuable "franchise" in the sport at $1.957 billion if it were able to be sold like professional teams. Michigan was slotted at No. 3 while runner-up Notre Dame rounded out the top-five.
Simple values like legendary coach Nick Saban retiring from Alabama last offseason played a role the Crimson Tide's value falling off at No. 11. Other values that went into Brewer's ranking included TV viewership to enrollment trends.
As I previously wrote in September, Arkansas' embracement of mediocrity in football, the program's value in sport's current state is surprising. Millions have been left on the table costing the Hogs' program a spot in the top-15 nationally.
At the height of Petrino's tenure included appearances in both the Sugar Bowl and Cotton Bowl before things spiraled downward immediately after. The SEC has evolved and Arkansas' brass has proven its lack of desire to evolve with it.
Arkansas can be fixtures in the SEC with the program beginning to find its footing in 1995 with a surprise SEC Championship game appearance. That opened the door for Nutt to elevate the Razorbacks with two conference title game appearances, a ten win season, four nine-win campaigns and a pair of rebuilding years sprinkled in.
Petrino was even better with back-to-back double digit win seasons and a 34-17 overall record. Even 2009 was special even though it featured a couple of questionable officiating decisions in losses at Florida and LSU.
From 1998-2011, Arkansas compiled a 109-65 (60-53 SEC) record which is comparable to how Kentucky, Ole Miss and Auburn have competed over the past decade. Becoming competitive in this league will take having coaches with a type-A personality, someone not afraid of keeping their foot on the gas.
Ranked in the top-20 is nothing to scoff at but the results leave much to be desired. Considering the Razorbacks abysmal record since 2012, the program's buying rate should equate to higher expectations.
Sadly, Arkansas is run much like the Dallas Cowboys and other NFL franchises. Money trumps all and winning isn't a priority.