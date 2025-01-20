Hogs Get a Break From Schedule Makers Against 'Hated Horns
Lining up against the Texas Longhorns has always been a tough task for the Razorbacks. But that's the case for every college football program as the 'Horns are typically one of the nation's best.
That'll be true again next season but Arkansas does get a break from schedule makers. That extra edge might be all the Hogs need to take down the hated 'Horns in 2025.
What's the big deal about Arkansas playing Texas on Nov. 22? For the Longhorns, it's probably not a big deal. For Texas fans, same story. Since Texas has a widely publicized (but somewhat misleading) 56-23 edge in the series, neither the players nor the UT faithful consider the Razorbacks one of the school's biggest rivals.
Here's why the Hogs will take an advantage into the season's next-to-last regular season contest: It's a sandwich game for the 'Horns. The ultimate trap game. The game Texas potentially overlooks for two reasons:
* Previous game was at Georgia.
* Following game is against Texas A&M.
Playing little 'ol Arkansas between those two titanic tussles might allow the Hogs to catch Texas on a day they're just a bit off their "A" game. Could be they 'Horns bring their "C" game that day, especially if it's an early kickoff.
Texas' contest at Georgia on Nov. 15 will be a rematch of the 2024 SEC Championship game. Texas lost that one. Texas also lost at home to Georgia in the 2024 regular season. Texas wants to beat Georgia in the worst way possible to show it is truly worthy of being called one of the SEC's elite.
Texas' last regular-season game, as always, is against the Aggies. That's the Longhorns' archrival. A&M could also be high in the polls and fighting for an NCAA Football Playoff spot, lending even greater importance to what was restored as an annual rivalry when Texas joined the SEC last season.
Still, Texas will no doubt be favored to beat Arkansas for at least three reasons:
* Game is in Austin.
* 'Horns have better talent.
* Arch Manning.
While Manning is the most intriguing aspect of this equation, let's examine in order. While some of Arkansas' greatest victories in the history of the football program are against the hated 'Horns, Texas has an overwhelming edge in the matchup.
But, that 56-23 ledger dating back to 1894 is a bit misleading. Much of that huge advantage -- Texas won 26 of the first 30 games -- occurred during what we'll call ancient history, before modern football actually began and players had facemasks.
Since 1952, Arkansas trails 30-19 in the series. When the 'Horns came to Fayetteville two months ago, they won 20-10. Do we credit the Hogs for hanging tough or was it a listless performance by Texas, despite warnings from coach Steve Sarkisian that they must not overlook the Razorbacks?
Sark will give that same speech 10 months from now but will the Longhorns be listening? Will they be jubilant from a landmark win at Georgia or be licking their wounds and disappointed? Losing at Georgia might make Texas more determined to whip the Hogs, but that looming game the next week against the Aggies might be more on their mind.
Texas has a bye Nov. 8 before journeying to Georgia. The Hogs are also off Nov. 8 before playing at LSU and Texas, and finishing at home against Missouri.
Winning at Texas is always a monumental task but I'll never forget the 2003 game when Arkansas stunned an Austin crowd by upsetting No. 5-ranked Texas 38-28. The 'Horns scored first but the Hogs led by seven after one quarter and at halftime, then 28-14 entering the final period.
That was Matt Jones' heyday, of course. Arkansas' current quarterback, 6-foot-6, 230-pound Taylen Green is pretty much a 2.0 version of Jones: deceivingly fast, strong, often dynamic and occasionally a terrific passer.
Arkansas was 9-4 that season, losing three straight to Auburn, Florida and Ole Miss and the regular-season finale at LSU. The Hogs whipped Missouri in their bowl game in Shreveport, La.
Manning will be tested in his first start as Texas' top quarterback in the season opener Aug. 30. That's at Ohio State, in a rematch of the College Football Playoff semifinal when the Buckeyes eliminated Texas in a close contest.
Texas then has three cupcakes -- San Jose State, UTEP and Sam Houston -- before playing at Florida. Either Florida or Arkansas is likely the Longhorns' third toughest SEC encounter. Other league games are Oklahoma, at Kentucky and Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt before the final three-game stretch.
The Hogs open with Alabama A&M, followed by a neutral site game against Arkansas State in Little Rock, likely the final time the Razorbacks will ever play at War Memorial Stadium. Road games at Ole Miss and Memphis come next.
The marquee matchup of the Hogs' season is Sept. 27, a home game in Fayetteville against Notre Dame, perhaps the most storied program in college football history. Arkansas enjoys its first bye the following week before going to Tennessee. Rest assured, the Vols will be lying in wait to rip the Razorbacks after losing 19-14 in Fayetteville in 2024 and losing their No. 4 national ranking.
Arkansas follows that with a three-game home stretch against A&M, Auburn and Mississippi State that could make or break the season. I figure the Hogs will be 3-3 before the A&M game, 6-4 going to Texas after losing at LSU. That includes a huge win over the Aggies, though.
That would likely make the hogs 6-5 going into the Mizzou game for the second straight year. Give or take an upset win or loss, that could mean an 8-5 season for Arkansas. Of course, they could be overlooked by Texas and steal one nobody thinks possible.