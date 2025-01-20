Early Rankings for 2025 Could Lay Very Tough Path for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will start spring practice March 10 and Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman shouldn't have any problem getting his team a good test. It could be called brutal if things play out that way.
Outside of just a few positions, Pittman is going to need this spring to figure out who's going to be playing and introduce themselves. There really are that many new faces and a lot of playmakers that have moved on for whatever reason.
One of the first "Way-Too-Early" Top 25 rankings came out from Andy Staples at On3. The Hogs aren't anywhere near any ranking right now, but they will face plenty of folks in there. Arkansas could definitely play their way to the top of football by winning.
Even a third of the Razorbacks' schedule is in the Top 11 teams. There will be one every month, including Notre Dame on Sept. 27, Auburn on Oct. 25 and No. 1 Texas on Nov. 22. The only eye-raiser in that trio is the Tigers, who apparently have brought in a lot of new players and a quarterback. A lot is being put on Longhorns' quarterback Arch Manning for next season.
Former Hogs' coach Bret Bielema has Illinois ranked at No. 7, complete with former Razorbacks on his staff. That's offensive coordinator Barry Lunney, Jr., and linebackers coach Grant Morgan.
The first road trip to Austin against the Longhorns will be the week before Missouri. As the SEC tries to build interest later in the season, the Hogs will have two rivalry games to finish along with Texas, who faces Texas A&M the next week. But both of those will be played in Austin.
Overall, the SEC has 10 teams in the Top 25. Tennessee is No. 13 (Hogs go to Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 11), LSU in Baton Rouge, La., on Nov. 15, and No. 19 Texas A&M on Oct. 18 in Fayetteville.