Hogs Return to Action Against Unlikely Calipari Nemesis
Oakland is one of those teams that often gets overlooked, especially this season. That's not likely to happen tonight when coach John Calipari and his Razorbacks take the court against the Golden Grizzlies in Bud Walton Arena.
Still, a quick look at Oakland's disappointing record might have Arkansas' young team looking ahead to Saturday's road game at No. 1 Tennessee. After all, it's the SEC opener and the Volunteers are unbeaten.
While the trip to Knoxville has been circled on the Razorbacks' calendar since preseason workouts began, it's likely most of the Hogs and their fans knew next to nothing about Oakland until recently.
Rest assured Calipari will remind his team what can happen when it's least expected. Despite his best efforts nine months ago, his Kentucky team was ambushed by Oakland.
Biggest difference between then and now is Jack Gohlke is not suiting up for Oakland. His 10 treys and 32 points made him an instant legend and epitomized what March Madness is all about as the No. 14 seed Golden Grizzlies shocked No. 3 seed Kentucky.
Only three current players were on the roster that pulled off the 80-76 upset in the first round of last season's NCAA Tournament. The disappointment of that early exit from the NCAAs led to a mutual parting between Calipari, the Hall of Fame coach, and the Kentucky fanatics.
Oakland seems to have little chance of hearing its name called on Selection Sunday. The Golden Grizzlies are 4-9 overall, 1-2 in the Horizon Conference, and 1-5 in away games. Odds of them making it to postseason seem slim and slimmer, and likely none.
Their near-claim to fame this season is a 66-54 loss at No. 24 Illinois. That's the same Fighting Illini that jumped to an 11-0 lead over Arkansas en route to a 90-77 victory on Thanksgiving afternoon.
Comparing scores is useless, but here are a few other examples of how Oakland fared against big-time teams this season. They lost 78-57 at No. 7 Kansas and 77-58 to No. 24 Michigan State in Detroit. In a Christmas tournament in Hawaii, they took Oregon State to overtime and lost 80-74, then lost in overtime to the host Rainbows by 73-70.
The only Oakland player to score against Kentucky who will line up against Arkansas is 6-foot-3, 222-pound senior guard DQ Cole. He had 12 points and eight rebounds in the upset of Kentucky and is averaging 11.4 points this season. Other top scorers for the visitors are 6-6 grad transfer forward Allen Mukeba (13.1), 6-6 senior forward Buru Naivalurua (11.3), and 6-6 senior guard Malcolm Christie (13.2).
The No. 23 Hogs have been idle since thrashing North Carolina A&T 95-67 nine days ago. They whipped Central Arkansas 82-57 on Dec. 14 and edged then-No. 14 Michigan 89-87 in a thriller Dec. 10 in New York City's Madison Square Garden.
Arkansas (10-2) is led in scoring by 6-6 junior forward Adou Thiero (17.6) and 6-2 freshman point guard Boogie Fland (15.3).
The Razorbacks and Golden Grizzlies will tip it off at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Saturday's game at Tennessee will be on ESPN with a noon start.