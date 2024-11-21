How Calipari Motivated Sophomore Point Guard After Bad Outing
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari told reporters how surprised he was how bad sophomore guard DJ Wagner's game was last week against Troy.
While his whole body of work wasn't terrible by any means with five assists, four steals, two rebounds and a block set the tone for the Razorbacks on both ends. The former McDonald's All-American plays with infectious energy, passion and ability to score in bunches at every level of the floor.
"So, last game, I don't look at the stats until I go home," Calipari said after the Pacific game. "What did I see on that stat sheet that made me go, like what? DJ [Wagner] had no points. Are you kidding me? One of the best players in the country has no points. None."
Wagner is like family to Calipari as grandfather Milt coached with him at Memphis and father Dajuan played for him. The former 5-star has endured an up-and-down college career to this point as he continues to get back in rhythm following an injury last season.
"I didn't sleep. Like, what can I do? How do I. What? Wait a minute. Call him in. This is what a great kid he is. Call him in. I said, 'DJ, you had no points. I didn't know.' And he said, 'Coach, you don't have to worry about me.' I want you to think about that when you're him and there are expectations. And he's saying, I'm good. And I said, 'Well, I'm not good.' I didn't sleep last night. He said, 'Coach, I'm good.' 'Kid, you're family. So, I'm going to put you at point guard some today. So, you're going to play point and off. Boogie needs to play off the ball because he needs to run instead of jog. Run. We can throw it ahead to him. He can make plays. You'll have the ball more in your hands at times.'"
Wagner performed admirably Monday night against Pacific with an impactful game on both ends finishing with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting including a 2-of-4 mark from three. He continues to be a menace defensively with a pair of steals and a team-high five assists on the night but that still wasn't enough for Calipari.
"But he didn't [have the ball in his hands more]. 'I'll get it right," Calipari said. 'You don't need to worry about me.' Think about that. And I get to coach him. And I got to coach him last year. Got hurt, affected how he played, but he's going to be fine."