Calipari Faces Opponent at Arkansas He Must Learn He Will Never Defeat
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A lot has been made of the poor a attendance at Arkansas Razorbacks basketball games this season.
However, while it's been somewhat embarrassing at times, it's not entirely on Razorbacks fans. It's not anyone's fault technically. It's more of a case of a schedule having to be made hastily before there was an opportunity to get to know the nuances of The Natural State.
One thing that is hard for the people of Arkansas to realize without moving away for some extended period of time is how unique the especially close relationship with the local church and the commitment this state's citizens have to it actually is.
Scheduling the rest of life around church as a non-negotiable is expected. Playing organized sports on Sundays is still still frowned upon in much of the state, as are hunting and fishing in some cases.
Church comes first, whether it be Sunday morning, Sunday night, Wednesday night or revival week. Youth league coaches can find themselves pariahs for scheduling practices on Wednesday nights for this very reason.
That's why excessively low attendance for Wednesday night games shouldn't be as shocking to those who live here as opposed to people looking from the outside in.
See, one of the biggest adjustments to living outside of Arkansas is the extreme lack of Wednesday night church services. Same goes for revivals.
They're just not a thing throughout much of the rest of the country, even in states that claim to really be into God. It's even hard to find legitimate Sunday night services.
At best, there will be a youth program parents use as an excuse for a quick date night. So, that's why it's not surprising a coaching staff that didn't grow up here might think nothing of lining up games on Wednesday nights expecting to get decent weeknight crowds.
However, what happens instead is much smaller crowds that make Hogs fans look disinterested at best. That's just not likely the case.
They're interested. Just not until the devotional has been read, the sermon has been preached and the invitation has been sung.
As soon as they get in the parking lot, the first thing they do is turn on the radio and try to catch up with what they have missed. It might seem strange to those from other states, but the priorities are right.
It may look bad on TV, but God, family and then the Razorbacks is the correct order
It's a minor mistake in scheduling that is easily forgiven and eventually rectified. After all, the seats are still sold out and there are more important things involved in life.