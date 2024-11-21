Hogs' Perimeter Defense Will Face Tough Test Against Trojans
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Arkansas defeated Pacific on Monday night, it was behind a ferocious defensive effort in a 10:17 second half span which it held the Tigers to zero made field goals.
Much of that had to do with man-to-man defense that Razorbacks coach John Calipari switched to after his team allowed Pacific to make 8-of-18 three attempts in the first half. In a move that should've helped his team due to injuries in the frontcourt backfired as the Tigers passed the ball well in, out and along the perimeter.
"We’ve been working on it though," Calipari said of Arkansas' zone defense. "You guys know I’ve done this for like 30 years? Okay. We play zone, what immediately happens right away? We’re in zone, what do they do? They hit threes."
"There ya go, three, whoop, three, I’m in a zone. And when they play us zone, we miss our first nine shots. Like…I don’t know. 30 years of it. That’s why I hate zone. We’re better offensively because of what we went through with Baylor, and we’ve been working on zone. I could’ve used it today, but they were making too many shots."
The Razorbacks will face its stiffest test to this point against the Trojans Friday night as they're one of the best three point shooting teams in the country. Little Rock ranks No. 31 nationally making 41% of its attempts from beyond the arc.
A combination of Mwani Wilkinson, Jonathan Lawson, Jordan Jefferson and Isaiah Lewis have have attempted the most shots from three at a 43% rate which could prevent Arkansas from playing much zone.
"As I walked out [of the locker room], I said 'how good are they?' {My staff} said [Little Rock coach] Darrell [Walker] is doing what he does They change up defenses. In and out and in out. Different zone and man… I’ve got this team two days to get ready for that. I was mad we have off tomorrow but you have to give one day a week. I’m ready to go. Let’s go. Let’s get this done."