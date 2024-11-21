Pittman Staying with Hogs; Now What? | Locked on Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If Arkansas keeps Sam Pittman coaching the football program, it does provide some much-needed stability for the program. National media people like Brandon Marcello of 247Sports is one person who thinks he will return.
Despite mixed fan reactions, reports suggest Pittman will continue as head coach in 2024. With a challenging schedule ahead, including tough non-conference games and SEC road matchups, the pressure is on to enhance the roster and demonstrate progress.
Join John Nabors as he explores Pittman's track record with assistant coaching hires like Barry Odom and Kendall Briles, and discusses the team's inconsistent on-field performance. The episode also tackles the surprising low attendance at Bud Walton Arena, questioning if Arkansas truly is a "basketball school."
In football, Pittman's return puts the program in a position where fans have to make a choice if they want to embrace the program or the apathy developed this season will continue to grow.