All Hogs

Pittman Staying with Hogs; Now What? | Locked on Razorbacks

Looking at only two issues talked about with Razorbacks' coach plus lack of attendance at games

Andy Hodges

What Sam Pittman Returning Next Season Would Mean To Arkansas
What Sam Pittman Returning Next Season Would Mean To Arkansas / Locked On Razorbacks
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If Arkansas keeps Sam Pittman coaching the football program, it does provide some much-needed stability for the program. National media people like Brandon Marcello of 247Sports is one person who thinks he will return.

Despite mixed fan reactions, reports suggest Pittman will continue as head coach in 2024. With a challenging schedule ahead, including tough non-conference games and SEC road matchups, the pressure is on to enhance the roster and demonstrate progress.

Join John Nabors as he explores Pittman's track record with assistant coaching hires like Barry Odom and Kendall Briles, and discusses the team's inconsistent on-field performance. The episode also tackles the surprising low attendance at Bud Walton Arena, questioning if Arkansas truly is a "basketball school."

In football, Pittman's return puts the program in a position where fans have to make a choice if they want to embrace the program or the apathy developed this season will continue to grow.

HOGS FEED:

• Calipari faces opponent at Arkansas he must learn he will never defeat

• Indications are Texas may have played with its food against Arkansas

• Razorbacks might have played role as playoff spoiler

• Does Petrino offense still work for Razorbacks? | 4th and 5

• Razorbacks still looking forward to potential bowl, sending seniors off right

• Calipari remains confident with seven Hogs' rotation players

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published |Modified
Andy Hodges
ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

Home/Football