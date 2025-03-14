Dix Confident Relationship with Sorey Will Create Dynamic LB Duo
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- One of the positions Arkansas coaches won't have to worry abou this offseason is the continuity at the linebacker position.
Defensive coordinator Travis Williams returns virtually his whole starting rotation from last season besides Brad Spence who transferred to Texas in December. One key returnee is redshirt senior Stephen Dix who portalled in from Marshall last summer and finished No. 3 on the team in tackles with a career-high 72.
"I would say anytime I put up better numbers than the year I did before is really good, but to see that I did it at a higher level, obviously the SEC's the best conference, in my opinion, in college football," Dix said Thursday. "It really shows the growth that I've had. I'm just looking to expand more to just get better at the little things."
Dix began his career at Florida State as a freshman but an injury sidelined him and never quite recovered his starting spot. Now at Arkansas, he has taken what he's learned at each stop to become better a more dependable player.
"I have a lot of experience, kind of lock in on those intricate details that I may think are like pretty simple but just mastering it, doing it until I just can't get it wrong," Dix said. "I think that's really the main thing for me, just trying to be as consistent as I can and get better in any way I can possibly."
Another key returner is fellow senior Xavian Sorey who led the Razorbacks defense with 99 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception in 2024. Both he and Dix are versatile, capable of playing multiple spots at the second level.
The duo will have an opportunity to improve off last year's No. 34 nationally ranked run defense that yielded just 129 yards per game.
"I would say for us, because we started playing together more so along as the year went on, but I think we both just bring that tenacity," Dix said. "We're both hard-hitting linebackers, we love to get after the ball. We just love playing football, and we love playing together cohesively. "
College football's current landscape doesn't often allow teammates to play multiple years together any longer. Now that Dix and Sorey return for one final ride, there is hope in the room that their bond will pay off on the field for Arkansas this fall.
"I think with us being back and going through the spring, we're going to build that chemistry up more so we can trust each other out there," Dix said. "You're just going to see us flourish and blossom on that field when we go out here for our last ride."