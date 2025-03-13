Hogs Lose in SEC's Second Round; Time to Bust Real Brackets
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — So much for Coach John Calipari not caring about the SEC Tournament as the viral snipet of an interview showed.
The Razorbacks lost a heart breaker to Ole Miss 83-80 on three-point buzzer beater Thursday afternoon but Calipari's team looked dialed in for a potential showdown against Auburn in round three. Fortunately, Arkansas will go home, rest up and hope to bust brackets when the NCAA Tournament begins next Thursday, March 20.
Most teams have a bit more depth and fresher legs but Arkansas already down two of its best players weren't expected to advance far past the first round. Senior center Jonas Aidoo had another fantastic performance Thursday afternoon before fouling out ahead of the final media timeout.
Aidoo led the Razorbacks with 17 points, eight rebounds, one steal and a block in 28 minutes. His fifth foul at the 4:44 minute mark in the second half may not have been the deciding factor in the game but it did alter how effective the lineup was in the final stretch.
He was one of only three Razorbacks to have a positive +/- with a positive eight point impact while on the floor, the most of any Arkansas player. Coach John Calipari has emphasized that his nine man rotation must defend without fouling and it's extremely tough when down two guys and another couple don't play particularly well.
Tournament fatigue was apparent early on as Arkansas fell behind by 15 points late in the first half. It was clear the Razorbacks were gassed as ill-advised turnovers occurred, less air on jump shots, free throws fell flat but they continued to defend and play hard, refusing to lose.
With time winding down, Arkansas had a chance to hold the ball and take the final shot. However, chaos quickly unfolded as Trevon Brazile missed two critical free throws, not enough to seal the game either way, but the door was still open for Ole Miss.
Ole Miss' Sean Pedulla missed his first six 3-point attempts Thursday but made the one that mattered to send Arkansas packing. Not a single Razorback ought to put their head down after a loss like this.
Situational moments like today's can be learned from. This group of Razorbacks have weathered a lot this season and will likely get to go dancing once the bracket is announced this Sunday.
With a hall of fame, national championship winning coach with something to prove it is truly going to be hard to forecast how far Arkansas advances during the tournament. So what if the stay in Nashville wasn't long enough, it really doesn't matter in the grand scheme as the Razorbacks season isn't over, it's just beginning.