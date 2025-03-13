Arkansas Shakes Rotation Up Ahead of Starting SEC Play
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is changing things up in the starting rotation ahead of its SEC opening series against No. 13 Ole Miss.
For the first four weekends of the season, righty Gabe Gaeckle has started the series opener on Friday.
That's set to change against the Rebels, lefty Zach Root, who had been the Saturday starter will assume the role of Friday night starter, with Gaeckle starting Saturday. It will be Root's first shot at being a Friday Starter after also being East Carolina's Saturday's starter in 2024.
Righty Landon Beidelschies will make his third straight start on Sunday in place of the injured Gage Wood.
Two starts ago, Gaeckle allowed nine earned runs in three innings against Charlotte.
He calmed things down in his most recent start against Portland, allowing two runs in 5 1/3 innings. His season ERA sits at 6.16.
Root has allowed one run or less in three of his four starts and has gone at least five innings in all four starts.
Coach Dave Van Horn hinted that a change could be imminent after Arkansas' midweek win against Central Arkansas Tuesday.
"We’re not going to announce anything until Thursday," Van Horn said about the order of the starters Tuesday.
Root will take the mound against Ole Miss on the road in Oxford, Miss. First pitch is now scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday due to inclement weather. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.